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Sentence tossed after AI video of victim ‘forgiving’ his killer is played in US court

The judges concluded that the sentencing judge committed a “fundamental error” by allowing and relying on an AI video that generated a likeness of victim’s voice and appearance.

An appeals court in the US state of Arizona on Sept 30 threw out the prison sentence of a man convicted of manslaughter after a video created by artificial intelligence depicting the victim forgiving his killer was played in court.

The three-judge panel reaffirmed the conviction of Gabriel Horcasitas, 55, who had been sentenced to 10½ years in prison, but said that he must be resentenced in the 2021 road-rage shooting death of Christopher Pelkey, 37.