Sentence tossed after AI video of victim ‘forgiving’ his killer is played in US court
Adeel Hassan
An appeals court in the US state of Arizona on Sept 30 threw out the prison sentence of a man convicted of manslaughter after a video created by artificial intelligence depicting the victim forgiving his killer was played in court.
The three-judge panel reaffirmed the conviction of Gabriel Horcasitas, 55, who had been sentenced to 10½ years in prison, but said that he must be resentenced in the 2021 road-rage shooting death of Christopher Pelkey, 37.