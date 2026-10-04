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Sentence tossed after AI video of victim ‘forgiving’ his killer is played in US court

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The judges concluded that the sentencing judge committed a “fundamental error” by allowing and relying on an AI video that generated a likeness of victim’s voice and appearance.

The judges concluded that the sentencing judge committed a “fundamental error” by allowing and relying on an AI video that generated a likeness of victim’s voice and appearance.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Adeel Hassan

An appeals court in the US state of Arizona on Sept 30 threw out the prison sentence of a man convicted of manslaughter after a video created by artificial intelligence depicting the victim forgiving his killer was played in court.

The three-judge panel reaffirmed the conviction of Gabriel Horcasitas, 55, who had been sentenced to 10½ years in prison, but said that he must be resentenced in the 2021 road-rage shooting death of Christopher Pelkey, 37.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.