US senator Warren, Tesla investors turn up heat over Musk's Twitter role

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO - United States senator Elizabeth Warren, a long-time critic of Tesla boss Elon Musk, on Monday raised concerns that the carmaker’s board had failed to address the risks posed by his role as CEO of Twitter.

Musk’s US$44 billion (S$60 billion) takeover of the social media platform in October has been marked by chaos and controversy, with even Tesla bulls questioning if he is too distracted to properly run the EV maker, where he is personally involved in production and engineering.

Investors have urged Mr Musk to step down as Twitter CEO and punished Tesla stock, which is down nearly 60 per cent this year and hit a fresh two-year low on Monday.

Ms Warren, a progressive Democrat who has previously clashed with Mr Musk over her calls for billionaires to pay more taxes, said that a company’s board was responsible for ensuring that its controlling shareholder did not treat it “as a private plaything”.

“The first weeks of Mr Musk’s Twitter ownership have raised questions about possible violations of securities or other laws, including whether Mr. Musk is funnelling Tesla resources into Twitter,” she said in a letter to Tesla’s board chairman Robyn Denholm.

Mr James Murdoch, a Tesla director, testified in court last month that the company’s audit committee discussed Mr Musk’s deployment of Tesla engineers at Twitter, saying this should not take away from their work at the carmaker.

Ms Denholm could not immediately be reached and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Mr Musk himself has sold US$40 billion in Tesla stock this year, further frustrating investors.

He has mulled leaving the top job at Twitter. On a Twitter poll from Musk on Sunday asking whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, 57.5 per cent of 17.5 million people voted “yes”.

He had said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll. He did not provide details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Musk has said that there is no successor yet.

Some investors and analysts say Mr Musk stepping down as Twitter boss doesn’t remove concerns.

Mr Gary Black, a Tesla investor, warned on Monday that things wouldn’t improve until Twitter appointed a credible CEO and its finances recovered so that Musk didn’t have to keep selling his Tesla shares to fund it.