Senator Romney urges sweeping vaccine plan to stem rise in Covid-19 cases

WASHINGTON • United States Senator Mitt Romney has urged the federal government to immediately enlist veterinarians, combat medics and others in an all-out national campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations and slow a surging rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

The Utah Republican, who ran unsuccessfully for president as his party's nominee in 2012, called for greater action as President Donald Trump's administration fell far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans with a first of two required doses by the end of last year.

As at Friday, the first day of the new year, an estimated 2.8 million vaccine doses had actually been given, mostly to front-line healthcare workers, as well as staff and residents of nursing facilities.

"That comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable," Mr Romney said, in a statement on Friday.

The tally of known US infections reached another sombre milestone on Friday, surpassing 20 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, and the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients exceeded 125,000, setting a daily record once more.

California, the most populous state with 40 million residents, has become a leading US flashpoint of the pandemic despite some of the nation's toughest restrictions on social gatherings and business activities.

The soaring Covid-19 case load has pushed hospitals in and around Los Angeles in particular to their limits, filling emergency rooms, intensive care units, ambulance bays and morgues beyond capacity, and creating staff shortages.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, Ms Cathy Chidester, director of the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, called the situation a "hidden disaster", not plainly visible to the public.

Medical experts attribute the worsening pandemic in recent weeks to the arrival of colder weather and the failure of many Americans to abide by public health warnings and requirements to stay home.

