Self-help author Marianne Williamson announces White House challenge to Biden

WASHINGTON - Ms Marianne Williamson, a self-help author, activist and spiritual advisor, announced Saturday that she is a candidate for the US presidency in 2024, four years after an earlier run for the office drew little support.

Now 70, the iconoclastic author has become the first Democrat to officially enter the 2024 race – even before US President Joe Biden – calling on her fellow Americans to reject cynicism and “conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline.”

Other Democrats have held off announcing their candidacies pending a decision from Mr Biden, who at 80 has said he has “the intention” to run again but has yet to formally enter the race.

In her televised announcement, Ms Williamson summarised her candidate positions, denouncing mass incarceration, economic inequity and racial injustice and calling for “an emergency-level transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy.”

“Government of the people by the people and for the people is perishing,” she said, referring to an Abraham Lincoln quote. “This government is now a government of the corporations by the corporations and for the corporations.”

After her 1992 book A Return To Love became a bestseller, Ms Williamson was a frequent guest of talk-show superstar Oprah Winfrey, offering advice on personal development while raising her own profile.

Then four years ago, the unconventional Ms Williamson took on Mr Biden and some 20 other Democratic candidates for the presidency.

During televised debates, she drew attention with her denunciations of the “dark psychic force” that she said Mr Donald Trump represented.

She repeated that sentiment Saturday, with an added caution. “I’m so glad that President Trump did not win the last election. That means we didn’t go over the cliff. But I’ll tell you something, we’re still six inches away from it.”