Security Council holds emergency meeting

NEW YORK • The United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting yesterday after the Taleban appeared to take control of Afghanistan, where the UN has maintained an extensive aid operation since the early days of the American-led occupation two decades ago.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who had repeatedly condemned attacks on Afghan civilians and implored the Taleban and government representatives to negotiate a peaceful settlement, was expected to speak at the emergency meeting.

Mr Guterres urged on Sunday that the Taleban and all other parties exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives, and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan.

"There continues to be reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Mr Guterres "is particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected".

"All abuses must stop. He calls on the Taleban and all other parties to ensure... the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," Mr Dujarric said.

It remains unclear how the Taleban would be regarded by the UN should the militant movement declare itself the legitimate power in Afghanistan.

Many countries in the 193-member organisation have condemned the Taleban's brutality and would most likely not recognise such a declaration.

UN officials have repeatedly said there were no plans to evacuate any staff members from the country. But Mr Dujarric told reporters last week that the organisation was evaluating the security situation "hour by hour".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taleban as the government of Afghanistan, adding that it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taleban," Mr Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and Nato.

"We want a united position among all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand yesterday implored Taleban leaders to uphold human rights in Afghanistan by allowing women to continue in work and education, and to let foreigners and Afghans who want to leave the country go.

"What we want to see is women and girls being able to access work and education. These are things that have traditionally not been available to them where there has been governance by Taleban," she said

Ms Ardern said the situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated much faster than expected. Efforts are under way to evacuate New Zealanders and some Afghans who worked with New Zealand agencies, she said.

Separately, Russia said earlier on Sunday that it does not yet recognise the Taleban insurgents as Afghanistan's new lawful authority, the RIA state news agency reported.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE