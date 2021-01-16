Security boost for flights to Washington area

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO • Major US airlines are adopting heightened security measures ahead of next Wednesday's presidential inauguration, with several temporarily banning passengers from checking in firearms on flights to Washington-area airports.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines on Thursday said they are temporarily banning the checking in of firearms on Washington-area flights, among other measures.

National railroad service Amtrak also said it would be implementing heightened security measures, including the deployment of additional police officers on trains.

Among other steps being taken by airlines to head off trouble are the suspension of alcohol on flights to and from Washington till next Thursday, moving crew members from hotels in downtown Washington to those closer to the airport, providing private transport between the hotels and airports, and increasing airport staffing.

In addition, airlines will require all passengers travelling to and from the DC metropolitan area to remain seated for one hour before landing or after take-off.

This is similar to a precaution taken after the Sept 11 attacks, when the US government required all passengers bound for Washington National Airport to remain seated for 30 minutes before flights departed or arrived.

On Wednesday, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson signed an order directing the agency to take a "zero-tolerance policy" on disruptive behaviour.

He said that until March 30, disruptive passengers could face fines of up to US$35,000 (S$46,000) and possible jail time. He emphasised that the FAA will not issue warning letters or negotiate penalties with first-time offenders.

The move comes in response to the attack on the US Capitol and the longer-running problem of passengers who refuse to wear masks.

Last week, supporters of US President Donald Trump heckled US Senator Mitt Romney on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington.

Some lawmakers have called on the Trump administration to go even further.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat who will soon be the Senate majority leader, said on Tuesday the names of people who stormed the Capitol should be added to the federal "no-fly list", a tool the federal government uses to keep terror suspects out of US airspace.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG