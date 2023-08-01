Second person in a week dies from rare ‘brain-eating’ amoeba infection in the US

An unidentified resident in the US state of Georgia died from a brain-eating amoeba infection, US media reported on Monday.

Insider news website said this was the second such death announced in the United States in a week.

On July 24, the authorities said that a two-year-old died from the same infection in the state of Nevada.

In the latest case, the individual was infected with naegleria fowleri, an organism that destroys brain tissue. It causes the brain to swell and eventually leads to death, according to a news release by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

It said the person was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond. It is unclear exactly when the individual died or where this person was swimming.

This deadly infection is rare, the health department said. Only three people in the US contract it each year. But it is “usually fatal”, it added. People become infected when contaminated water goes into the nose and the amoeba migrates to the brain.

Prior to this latest infection, there have been five other cases reported in Georgia since 1962, according to the department.

But numbers have increased in recent years.

Earlier in 2023, a person who flushed their sinuses with tap water in Florida also died from the infection.

In 2022, three cases were reported, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. These were reported in the states of Iowa, Nebraska and Arizona.

The same number of infections were reported each year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba, or single-celled living organism, that lives in soil and warm freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds and hot springs, the Georgia health department said.

It added that the amoeba is not found in saltwater, such as oceans, and is not found in properly treated drinking water and swimming pools.

The amoeba grows in warm freshwater, so it is likely to multiply as temperatures in the US rise amid the ongoing heatwave, according to environmental experts.

“It cannot infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person,” the department added in its news release.

Initial symptoms include severe headache, fever and vomiting. They then progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma that can lead to death.

The symptoms usually begin five days after being infected, but can also start as quickly as a day or up to 12 days after it is contracted.

“The disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within five days,” the health department said.

“The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine environmental test for naegleria fowleri in bodies of water,” it added, noting that the location and number of such organisms “can vary over time within the same body of water”.

“Though the risk of infection is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water,” the health department said.