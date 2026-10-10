Second man accused in Cornell gang rape case seeks to remove Letitia James as prosecutor
The New York Times
For the second time this past week, one of the men accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, has asked a judge to remove state Attorney-General Letitia James from leading a criminal investigation into the matter.
In a motion filed on Oct 8 in Tompkins County, New York, lawyers for the man, a Cornell student named Winston Lee, said that James should be removed from the inquiry because her previous public statements in support of the woman had “prejudiced grand jurors” against the man, among other reasons.