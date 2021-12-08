Second accuser takes stand in Maxwell sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK • A woman testified that Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her to engage in sexual activity with Jeffrey Epstein, the second of four women alleging abuse to take the stand in the British socialite's sex trafficking trial.

Speaking under the pseudonym "Kate" on Monday, the witness explained how Maxwell would coordinate her sexual encounters with Epstein, inviting her over and escorting her to massage rooms to meet the late financier.

The 59-year-old Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex, is accused of grooming underage girls to be exploited by her long-time partner Epstein, a wealthy American who killed himself in jail two years ago while awaiting trial.

Kate, now 44, said she was introduced to Maxwell by a then-boyfriend during a trip to Paris in 1994, when she was 17 years old.

"She was very sophisticated and very elegant," Kate said of Maxwell during questioning from prosecutors. Kate said she gave her phone number to Maxwell, who invited the teenager to tea at her London home a few weeks later.

"I felt really special," Kate said. "I felt that I had found a new connection that could be really meaningful to me. Like somebody wanted me, like somebody wanted to be my friend."

Maxwell, she said, "told me amazing things about her boyfriend" - that he was a philanthropist and "liked to help young people".

"She said that he was going to love me," she said.

A few weeks later, Maxwell invited Kate to meet Epstein at her London home, she said. Kate said she was asked by Maxwell to "give his feet a little squeeze" and rub his shoulders.

A few weeks later, Kate was invited back to Maxwell's home to give Epstein a massage. She said Epstein disrobed in a dimly lit room with a massage table. Maxwell left and closed the door.

The massage turned into a sex act, Kate said, after which Maxwell asked: "How did it go? Did you have fun? Was it good?"

"She seemed very excited and happy," Kate said.

Kate's testimony was not allowed to include details of sex acts with Epstein because she was 17 at the time, the age of consent in Britain.

Rather than obtaining evidence of criminal wrongdoing, prosecutors are using her testimony to illustrate the wider pattern of grooming young girls and to corroborate other accusers' statements.

Kate described an instance when the socialite gave her a schoolgirl's outfit and told her to wear it and serve Epstein tea. "I didn't know how to say no," she said.

Kate also said Maxwell asked her if she knew anyone else who might be able to engage in sexual acts with Epstein.

"You know what he likes - cute, young, pretty, like you," Kate quoted Maxwell as saying.

Kate said she never recruited other girls.

She continued to see the duo for years, travelling to Epstein's properties in Palm Beach, New York and the Caribbean - trips routinely arranged by Maxwell, Kate said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE