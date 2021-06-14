Seat on Amazon founder's spaceship sold for $37m

SEATTLE • A seat on a spaceship ride with billionaire Jeff Bezos has been sold for US$28 million (S$37.12 million) during a live auction, concluding the month-long bidding process for the sightseeing trip on the Blue Origin's maiden voyage next month.

Within four minutes of the opening of Saturday's live phone auction, bids reached beyond US$20 million. The bidding closed seven minutes after the auction began.

The identity of the winner was not immediately disclosed. The July 20 launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard booster from West Texas would be a landmark moment as US firms strive towards a new era of private commercial space travel.

Blue Origin's founder and Amazon.com chief executive Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast, has been racing against fellow billionaires and aspiring aeronauts Richard Branson and Elon Musk to be the first of the three to travel beyond earth's atmosphere.

"To see the earth from space, changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity," Mr Bezos said in a video before the final bidding took place, adding that his brother Mark will join him on the trip.

While the funds raised from the event are earmarked for charity, Blue Origin is hoping to galvanise enthusiasm for its nascent suborbital tourism business.

However, Mr Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic, may attempt to steal Mr Bezos' thunder by joining a possible test flight to the edge of space over the July 4 weekend aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane, one person familiar with the matter said.

The race is fuelled by optimism that space travel will become mainstream as nascent technology is proven and costs fall, spurring what UBS estimates could be a US$3 billion annual tourism market by 2030.

Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, as well as Mr Musk's SpaceX, have also discussed using their rockets to link far-flung global cities.

REUTERS