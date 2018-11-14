Search continues for victims of California wildfires

Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers searching for human remains at a burnt-down residence in Paradise, California, on Monday.

More personnel were set to join in the search for victims of the Camp Fire blaze across the charred landscape of Paradise.

The authorities have said the death toll from the state's deadliest wildfire is expected to rise, while more than 200 people remain missing.

At least 42 people have already been killed in the northern California blaze.

Thousands of firefighters spent a sixth day battling to suppress the Camp Fire, blazing in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains north of Sacramento, as well as the Woolsey Fire to the south, which has killed at least two people and displaced about 200,000 people.

SEE WORLD