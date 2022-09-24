S-E Asia has bright future but US needs to do more to engage the world: Vivian Balakrishnan

WASHINGTON - South-east Asia has great potential and the region holds positive views of the US, but Washington should reform and invest in domestic capacity, build up social and political capital, and "engage and re-engage the world with confidence", said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday.

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking at the Asia Society in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

South-east Asia expects its combined gross domestic product, which currently stands at US$3 trillion (S$4.3 trillion), to double - if not quadruple - over the next two decades, he said.

"If that happens, that would make Asean the fourth-largest economy in the world," the minister added.

"Therefore, if you believe that we are moving into a multipolar world, South-east Asia will be one of those... poles."

He noted that the region's population is still young, with 60 per cent of its people below the age of 35.

"This means there is a demographic dividend to be harvested and tremendous economic potential if - and this is a big 'if' - things go right."

The United States has invested more in South-east Asia than China, Japan and India combined, he said, adding that US trade with South-east Asia supports more than half a million American jobs.

"In 2021 alone, in the depths of Covid-19, US investment flows into South-east Asia totalled US$40 billion," said Dr Balakrishnan.

"That is a 41 per cent year-on-year increase, and more than mainland China, which I think came in at about US$14 billion, or Japan at US$12 billion."

The minister added: "The future of South-east Asia is bright. But the point I am trying to make is this: Look at us, South-east Asia, on our own merits and not simply through a US versus China lens.

"You (America) have a head start, you are welcome, you are wanted."

He pointed out that human society was at an inflection point, in which fundamental breakthroughs in basic research and applied science have led to an era of digital revolution and interlocking revolutions in energy transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics and synthetic biology.