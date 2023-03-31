Scorpions, cobras and vipers: What's in a name of a US special police unit?

WASHINGTON - The aggressive and discriminatory tactics of some specialised policing units are getting renewed attention since the killing of Tyre Nichols in January by officers in Memphis’ now-disbanded Scorpion unit.

The US Department of Justice is currently examining how jurisdictions use those units and is planning to produce a guide to help officials assess their appropriateness.

The sheriff of Fulton County, Georgia, took a minor, proactive step in January to address some concerns, announcing that he’s considering renaming his own agency’s Scorpion Unit – given that the Memphis officers “have cast dishonour and suspicion” on the name, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Memphis’ Scorpion stood for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in our Neighbourhoods. The Fulton unit is apparently not an acronym.

But there’s little doubt that many people regarded the units and their menacing names suspiciously well before seeing video of Memphis’ Scorpion officers taking turns beating Nichols to death.

After all, “scorpion” refers to a widely feared, deadly predator, and doesn’t evoke anything at all to do with safety, protection or community service.

And that’s just one example.

Many specialised units and task forces across the country use similar names – names that obviously intimidate, invoke violence or convey a military-style assault.

Victor Hill, an ex-sheriff of Clayton County, Georgia, who was recently convicted of civil rights violations and sentenced to 18 months in prison, also launched a specialised Scorpion team. In addition, Hill had the Black Hawk Traffic Enforcement Unit – named after the military assault aircraft, and a “crime-fighting” unit named Cobra, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana; Cherokee County, Georgia and Monroe County, Michigan all have units named “Viper”. The Louisville Metro Police Department had a Viper unit until it was rebranded in 2015 after several episodes of serious misconduct, according to the Justice Department’s recent investigation of LMPD.

There are also military-style names. Baltimore and Buffalo, New York, have deployed “Strike Forces” in “high-crime” neighbourhoods, for example.

So, then, the obvious question: Why the menacing names?

To my mind, the simplest explanation happens to be the best: Special police units use violent, militaristic names to inspire fear in the communities where they are deployed, which are invariably made up of Black, brown and poor people.

To terrorise, in other words.