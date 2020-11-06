Scope for both to make up ground in undecided states

WASHINGTON • Key battleground states have been critical in the United States presidential race.

Here is where they stood yesterday morning (US time).

Wisconsin

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner on Wednesday afternoon.

Unofficial counts showed he had 20,535 more votes than Mr Trump. The Associated Press, CNN and Fox News are among those that have called the state.

Mr Trump's campaign plans to exercise its right to demand a recount, as the unofficial margin of 0.7 percentage point was within the 1 per cent that allows for such a move.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that "there have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results".

He also charged that public polling had been used as a "voter suppression" tactic.

Once Mr Trump's campaign formally calls for a recount, it may take several days to process. In a recount of the 2016 presidential election, counties completed the process within 10 days.

Nevada

Mr Biden has only a narrow lead, but here again it is hard to see where Mr Trump is supposed to make up ground.

All of the election day vote has been counted, and now only Democratic-leaning late mail and provisional ballots remain.

Mr Biden has retained a narrow lead of fewer than 8,000 votes as ballots continue to be counted. With tens of thousands of votes outstanding, the final tally may not be imminent.

The Trump campaign has a pending lawsuit challenging the accuracy of the state's signature-matching technology and public access for election observers.

Nevada's highest court rejected a request to halt the ballot counting, saying that the state GOP failed to produce evidence of wrongdoing. But the lawsuit remains pending.

The state allows mail-in ballots that were postmarked as late as election day, and received by as late as next Tuesday, drawing out the potential timeline.

It also allows ballots with errors to be "cured" as late as Nov 12 and certified as late as Nov 16.

With Mr Biden leading and mail-in ballots expected to skew Democratic, prospects look promising for him. Yet with a narrow margin and an estimated tens of thousands of mail-in ballots, the timing of a final count remains uncertain.

Arizona

Mr Trump is at a much larger 5-point deficit in Arizona, so it may be surprising to learn that it is still up for grabs.

But there is uncertainty about the remaining vote. There are late mail ballots, received by the state over the last few days. These ballots usually tilt Democratic, but this year they might not.

So many Democrats rushed their ballots in early that most of the remaining absentee ballots are from registered Republicans.

It is possible these Republicans just went out and voted on election day. But it is also possible they have sent in their ballots, which have not been counted yet.

Michigan

Mr Trump had the lead here initially, but it had evaporated by Wednesday night.

The lead dwindled on Wednesday morning, and Mr Biden overtook him, with many votes remaining to be counted in heavily Democratic Wayne County.

Mr Biden led the state by about more than 120,000 votes - or about 2.2 percentage points - as of 10.30pm on Wednesday with about 94 per cent of ballots counted.

Mr Trump's campaign said before the networks projected Mr Biden to win Michigan that it was suing to stop vote counts in the state - claiming its representatives have not been given meaningful access to counting locations to observe the process.

It is reasonable to assume that a lot of the outstanding vote is Democratic mail absentee, which poll workers were not allowed to begin processing until either Monday or Tuesday.

Pennsylvania

President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania had plummeted to two percentage points as of yesterday morning US eastern time, as the mail absentee ballot count proceeded briskly across the state.

There is every indication that Mr Biden remains on track to pull ahead when all of the votes are in and counted.

So far, Mr Biden has been winning absentee votes, 77 per cent to 22 per cent, according to the Pennsylvania secretary of state. At that pace, he needs only 288,000 more mail votes before taking the lead. There are an estimated 500,000 mail ballots left.

"The overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday, and at this point it looks like significantly sooner than that," Ms Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said on CNN.

Georgia

By yesterday morning US time, Mr Trump was leading by four-tenths of a percentage point - just under 19,000 votes - after heavily Democratic ballots in the Atlanta area were finally counted. There are still more absentee ballots left for Mr Biden.

It is not clear how many ballots there are, and where. Yesterday morning, the Georgia secretary of state initially said there were 25,000 ballots remaining. If so, Mr Biden's push might fall just short of victory, though he would still have a chance with provisional ballots. Then, later in the morning, the secretary of state said it was 50,000 ballots.

Another official said there were 61,367 remaining ballots. That would be enough for Mr Biden to be a favourite.

North Carolina

This is the one state where Mr Trump is the favourite.

The race is not particularly close, but there is a big missing piece of the puzzle: late mail ballots.

Mr Trump led Mr Biden by about 77,000 votes as of 10.30pm eastern time on Wednesday, according to the AP.

The state still has yet to count about 117,000 absentee ballots, plus an unknown number of provisional ballots, outstanding.

Absentee ballots can be counted up to Thursday next week, as long as they were postmarked by election day.

No major lawsuits have yet been filed in North Carolina, but provisional ballots could be an area where tension erupts.

The state was planning to release numbers on provisional ballots by midday yesterday.

Counties have scheduled meetings for next Thursday and Friday to tally the results from their outstanding absentee and provisional ballots after they conduct audits and other procedural checks. Due to public notice requirements under state law, those meetings cannot be moved earlier. The state Board of Elections will provide a final and official count that will be certified at a Nov 24 meeting.

It could take a week to get the final results, but Mr Trump appears to be more likely to win the state.

