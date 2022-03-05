Scientists think an old rocket just hit the Moon going 9,300kmh

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Add one more crater to the long list of pockmarks on the lunar surface.

According to orbital calculations, a rocket hurtling through space for years crashed into the Moon on Friday, but the strike wasn't directly observed, and there might be a wait for photographic evidence.

The impact would have taken place at 7.25am Eastern Time (8.25pm Singapore time), on the far side of the Moon, said the astronomer Bill Gray, who was the first to predict the collision.

Racing through the cosmos at around 9,300kmh, the roughly 3.6 tonne object should make a crater "10 or 20 metres across," Gray told AFP.

Its speed, trajectory, and time of impact were calculated using Earth-based telescope observations.

"We had lots (and lots) of tracking data for the object, and there is nothing acting on it except the forces of gravity and sunlight," he said, with the latter pushing the cylinder gently away from the Sun.

"Unless the object was removed by an occult hand, it hit the Moon this morning."

The identification of the rocket has been a subject of debate, since there is no official entity responsible for listing and tracking junk in deep space.

Gray, an independent contractor who has created orbital calculation software used by Nasa, hunts for and monitors human-made debris, so that scientists do not confuse it for asteroids and study it unnecessarily.

He initially thought what he was seeing was a SpaceX rocket, but later changed his mind and said it was a third-stage booster of Chang'e 5-T1, launched in 2014 as part of the Chinese space agency's lunar exploration program.

Beijing denied responsibility, saying the booster in question had "safely entered the Earth's atmosphere and was completely incinerated".

But according to Gray, the statement by China's foreign ministry conflated two missions with similar names, and was actually talking about a rocket launched much later.