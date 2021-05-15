Scientists question need for booster jabs

CHICAGO • Covid-19 vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines to tackle concerning coronavirus variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed.

In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen influential infectious disease and vaccine development experts said there is growing evidence that a first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection against the coronavirus and its most worrisome variants discovered to date.

Some of these scientists expressed concern that public expectations around Covid-19 boosters are being set by pharmaceutical executives rather than health specialists, although many agreed that preparing for such a need as a precaution was prudent.

They fear a push by wealthy nations for repeat vaccination as early as this year will deepen the divide with poorer countries that are struggling to buy vaccines and may take years to inoculate their citizens even once.

"We don't see the data yet that would inform a decision about whether or not booster doses are needed," said Dr Kate O'Brien, director of the Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla has said people will "likely" need a booster dose of its vaccine every 12 months to maintain high levels of immunity against the original Sars-CoV-2 virus and its variants. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel aims to produce a vaccine by the autumn that targets a variant first identified in South Africa and expects regular boosters will be needed.

Laboratory studies showed that the South African variant could produce sixfold to eightfold reductions in antibody levels among people vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Clinical trial data also showed that vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax were less effective at preventing infections in South Africa. These studies spurred drug companies to start testing booster doses of their vaccines and to develop shots that target specific variants of the virus.

However, more recent research suggests that the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines produce high levels of protective antibodies to create a "cushion effect" against the known variants, said Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top White House adviser.

REUTERS