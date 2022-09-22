Scientist fights 'climate doomism' with TikTok videos aimed at the young

PARIS - With a sunny smile to the camera, Ms Alaina Wood delivers a burst of "good climate news" to her young TikTok audience, trying to reassure them that it is not too late for action on global warming.

This cheerfulness is not because Ms Wood has somehow failed to notice the many storms, floods and heatwaves battering the world and the dire projections of what is to come if emissions are not slashed.

But the 26-year-old American sustainability scientist - along with others working on climate change - worries that the barrage of bad news is causing "climate doomism", a sense of hopelessness that they fear may undermine action.

"I took a deep dive into optimism," said Ms Wood, whose day job is in waste and water systems and who posts to her more than 300,000 followers under the name @thegarbagequeen.

The aim is to inspire action.

"If I'm going to talk about the harsh realities of it, I'm going to give them something to do with that anxiety," she said.

Her positive climate videos, filmed at home in Tennessee or while hiking in the countryside, cover everything from the recovery of a threatened species to early-stage technology for decarbonising cement.

A major new US climate and health bill, signed into law in August, has proved to be a useful counterpoint to those who say "voting doesn't matter", she said.

Ms Wood said she sees the sentiment that it is "too late" to do anything mainly from users in the US or other wealthy countries, adding that people in the direct path of the most severe climate impacts do not have the option to give up.

The most downbeat tend to be teenagers, she said, echoing concerns about high levels of climate anxiety among young people worldwide. One survey of 16-to 25-year-olds in 10 countries found almost 60 per cent were very worried about climate change.

Because every fraction of a degree matters as the planet heats, climate scientists say it is never too late to act to cut fossil fuel emissions - although delay makes impacts worse and actions harder and more costly.

But the nearly 1.2 deg C of global warming since pre-industrial times has unleashed devastating extremes. It can be difficult to look on the bright side. Rows over whether fear or optimism is the correct response reflect an intense debate among scientists and activists and in the media on how to talk about the enormous scale of the threat without overwhelming people.

"Fear will wake us up, but fear is not the motivator for long-term action," said climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who has written a book on the subject. "You need hope when things are dark. Hope is the chance that there is a better future that's possible if you do everything you can to work towards it."

AFP