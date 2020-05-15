Science Briefs: Virus vaccine unlikely till 2021: Novartis CEO

Virus vaccine unlikely till 2021: Novartis CEO

GENEVA • Novartis chief executive Vasant Narasimhan said a vaccine for Covid-19 may be available only in the second half of next year, echoing the consensus view in much of the pharmaceutical industry.

"The ultimate way to deal with this pandemic is likely to be a vaccine against Covid-19," he wrote in an opinion piece published in Switzerland's Handelszeitung newspaper yesterday.

"That will take more time - my guess is about 11/2 to two years."

While some vaccine developers have predicted limited availability of coronavirus vaccines this year, pharmaceutical executives have generally been more cautious. Researchers working on a vaccine at the University of Oxford have said their product will be fully tested by this autumn.

US President Donald Trump recently announced "Operation Warp Speed", which seeks to produce 300 million immunisations by year-end.

Mr Bill Gates, whose foundation is focusing on fighting Covid-19, has said he expects it will take somewhere between nine months and two years to deliver a vaccine.

There are about 90 vaccine candidates in clinical trials or development, Mr Narasimhan said.

BLOOMBERG

Coronavirus can spread through speech: Study

WASHINGTON • Microdroplets generated by speech can remain suspended in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study published on Wednesday showed, underscoring their likely role in spreading Covid-19.

Researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US had a person loudly repeat the phrase "stay healthy" for 25 seconds inside a closed box.

A laser projected into the box illuminated droplets, allowing them to be seen and counted.

They stayed in the air for an average of 12 minutes, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America showed.

Taking into account the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimated that each minute of loudly speaking can generate more than 1,000 virus-containing droplets capable of remaining airborne for eight minutes or more in a closed space.

"This direct visualisation demonstrates how normal speech generates airborne droplets that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or longer and are eminently capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces," the researchers concluded.

If the level of infectiousness of Covid-19 through speech can be confirmed, it could give a scientific boost to recommendations in many countries to wear a face mask, and help explain the virus' rapid spread.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Britain in talks with Roche over 'game-changer' test

LONDON • Britain yesterday said it was in discussions with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to mass-purchase its coronavirus antibody test after scientists found it to be "100 per cent" accurate.

"This test developed by Roche appears to be extremely reliable, it's got the green light from testers," British Minister of State for Health Edward Argar told the BBC.

"We are currently in discussions with Roche about that. We are very keen to get that test on stream as swiftly as we can," he added, calling it a potential game changer.

The antibody tests detect whether someone has had the coronavirus at any point in the past, meaning they are almost certainly immune, according to the current scientific consensus.

Britain has had more than 36,000 deaths in the outbreak - the second-worst in the world - but has partially lifted lockdown measures in England this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Test accuracy questioned owing to false negatives

WASHINGTON • New research is raising more questions about tests used around the US to diagnose Covid-19 patients, with some of the tests producing a surprisingly high rate of false negatives that incorrectly show a person is not infected.

One study released on Wednesday examining an Abbott Laboratories test that is used at the White House to get rapid diagnoses indicated it may miss as many as half of positive cases.

A second peer-reviewed study released hours later suggested that results for another type of widely used diagnostic test are particularly unreliable early on in an infection.

Abbott immediately disputed the results, which came from researchers at New York University, and said that they did not use the test as intended. The company said its data showed a false-negative rate of 0.02 per cent.

BLOOMBERG