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Schumer urges US regulator to reject conservative group’s bid to use political AI-generated robocalls

The comment period expires on Oct 19, which means the FCC could take action on the petition this week ahead of the Nov 3 election.

WASHINGTON – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Oct 19 urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to approve a petition to allow political AI-generated robocalls from conservative political group Club for Growth ahead of the November congressional elections.

“Under this change, campaigns could use their opponents’ voice to send out a message that is, at best, disingenuous and, at worst, a blatant lie,” Schumer said.

The comment period expires on Oct 19, which means the FCC could take action on the petition this week ahead of the Nov 3 election.

A spokesperson for FCC chairman Brendan Carr did not comment immediately.

“There is absolutely no excuse to relax these standards and allow special interests to flood our cellphone lines with deepfakes or dark-money-funded AI voices,” Schumer said.

The group, which is spending millions of dollars ahead of the November elections, earlier asked the FCC to allow it to make political calls to cell phones “using an artificial or prerecorded voice – including an AI-generated voice – without obtaining prior express consent”.

Club for Growth president David McIntosh said in a statement earlier in October that the group wants “the FCC to treat First Amendment-protected political speech the same way it already treats wireless calls about package deliveries, bank accounts and doctor’s appointments”.

The group, which backs conservative economic views on taxes, regulations and cutting the size of government, plans to spend US$175 million (S$224 million) in the midterm congressional elections, it said on its website.

The FCC, in describing the petition, said the system “uses a perfunctory human being for the sole purpose of clicking on a ‘send’ or similarly termed button to transmit thousands of text messages per hour”.

A number of public interest groups have urged the FCC not to grant the petition as has Democratic FCC commissioner Anna Gomez.

Schumer noted that in 2024, the FCC proposed issuing a US$6 million fine on a political consultant over fake robocalls that mimicked former president Joe Biden’s voice, urging New Hampshire voters not to vote in that state’s Democratic primary. REUTERS