Saudi student opens fire at Florida naval base, killing 3

PENSACOLA (Florida) • An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three people in an attack the Saudi government quickly condemned and that US officials were investigating for possible links to terrorism.

The assault in Florida on Friday, which ended when a sheriff's deputy killed the attacker, was the second fatal shooting at a US Navy base last week and prompted a massive law enforcement response and base lockdown.

Twelve people were hurt in the attack, including the two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee, and both were expected to recover, he said.

The shooter was a member of the Saudi military who was in aviation training at the base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. His spokesman, Ms Helen Ferre, later said the governor learned about the shooter's identity from briefings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and military officials.

A US official who spoke to The Associated Press identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. The official, who asked not to be named, also said the FBI is examining social media posts and investigating whether the attacker acted alone or was connected to any broader group.

The FBI had declined to release the shooter's identity and would not comment on his possible motivations.

"There are many reports circulating, but the FBI deals only in facts," said Ms Rachel Rojas, the bureau's special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office.

"This is still very much an active and ongoing investigation."

Earlier on Friday, two US officials identified the student as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, and said the authorities were investigating whether the attack was terrorism-related. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Donald Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related. Mr Trump tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that he had received a phone call from Saudi King Salman.

He said the king told him that "the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way, shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people".

The Saudi government offered condolences to the victims and their families and said it would provide "full support" to the US authorities investigating the shooting.

Vice-Minister of Defence Khalid bin Salman noted on Twitter that he and many Saudi military personnel have trained on US military bases and gone on to fight "against terrorism and other threats" alongside American forces.

"Today's tragic event is strongly condemned by everyone in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Mr DeSantis said Saudi Arabia needed to be held to account for the attack. "Obviously, the government... needs to make things better for these victims. I think they're going to owe a debt here, given that this was one of their individuals."

A national security expert from the Heritage Foundation, meanwhile, warned against making an immediate link to terrorism.

"If there is some connection to terrorism, well, then, that's that," Mr Charles "Cully" Stimson said. "But let's not assume that because he was a Saudi national in their air force and he murdered our people, that he is a terrorist."

Mr Stimson said it was also possible that the shooter was "a disgruntled evil individual who was mad because he wasn't going to get his pilot wings, or he wasn't getting the qualification ratings that he wanted".

The United States has long had a robust training programme for the Saudis, providing assistance in the US and in the kingdom.

Friday's shooting was the second at a US naval base last week. On Wednesday, a sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two before taking his own life. He was reportedly unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counselling.

