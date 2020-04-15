Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

WASHINGTON • Former White House contender Bernie Sanders has endorsed one-time rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Mr Donald Trump in November.

The two veteran politicians, who each spent the past year battling for the Democratic nomination, appeared together on split-screen during Mr Biden's livecast on Monday.

"Today I am asking all Americans - I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans - to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse," Mr Sanders said.

The swift backing marked a notable change from 2016, when Mr Sanders lost the presidential nomination race to Mrs Hillary Clinton, but delayed endorsing her candidacy. That wait was seen as deeply damaging in that it exposed a divide within the Democratic Party.

Mr Sanders struck a unifying tone on Monday, telling viewers "it's imperative that all of us work together".

The 78-year-old leftist senator from Vermont exited the 2020 race last week after losing almost all of the primary contests following a strong start, leaving Mr Biden as the party's presumptive nominee.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced suspension of all in-person political campaigning, as most of the nation remains under stay-at-home orders - including Mr Biden and Mr Sanders, who appeared online from their homes.

Mr Sanders signalled that it was crucial to unite around Mr Biden's campaign to defeat President Trump, whom Mr Sanders branded "the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country".

Mr Biden said he was "deeply grateful" for the endorsement - one of many that have come from former campaign rivals, including Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former congressman Beto O'Rourke.

"You've been the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America," he told Mr Sanders.

Mr Biden, who at 77 is mounting his third presidential run, also appealed to Sanders supporters.

"I see you, I hear you, I understand the urgency of what it is that we have to get done in this country, and I hope you'll join us," Mr Biden said. "I'm going to need you badly."

Mr Biden announced the two men were establishing several policy working groups to address issues like climate change, healthcare, economic justice and college affordability.

Mr Sanders has been more liberal on such issues than Mr Biden, and has successfully brought them front and centre in the campaign, especially his call for a government-managed universal healthcare system.

