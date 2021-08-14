San Francisco, New Orleans join New York in vaccine mandate

NEW YORK • At least three major US cities will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, aiming to curb a new wave of Covid infections that has prompted public health mandates across the country.

San Francisco and New Orleans on Thursday joined New York in mandating proof of vaccination for indoor public spaces.

The New Orleans order, which goes into effect on Monday, also allows people to submit proof that they tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours.

The vaccine mandates in the three liberal cities have come as schools in some conservative states are fighting to require masks, going against the orders of their Republican governors.

As the start of the academic year coincides with a dire new wave of Covid-19 cases, schools have quickly become the focal point of the nation's political fight over masking and vaccine mandates. In Virginia, where some school districts had said they would not require masks, Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued an order on Thursday requiring face coverings in indoor school settings.

Florida has threatened to withhold the salaries of school officials who require masks, a move that has escalated tension between the state's Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The White House is considering reimbursing Florida school officials if Mr DeSantis, who is widely seen as weighing a potential 2024 challenge for the presidency, follows through on his threat.

The Delta variant appears to be flattening the pace of the US economic recovery after a big upswing in the first half of this year, according to Oxford Economics US Recovery Tracker.

The worst of the coronavirus outbreak in the US is concentrated in the southern states, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, where intensive care units have been stretched to capacity.

REUTERS