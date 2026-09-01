US draws European pushback with Russia G-20 finance invite

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Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov (centre) attending the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on Aug 31.

ASHEVILLE, United States – Russia’s attendance at the opening of US-hosted Group of 20 finance meetings sparked European pushback on Aug 31, adding a surprise element to talks already clouded by the Iran war and US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made an unexpected appearance as talks opened on Aug 31.

But his in-person attendance, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has prompted frustration from European leaders who have sought to isolate Moscow on the world stage.

Asked about the invitation, Trump told reporters: “We like getting along with everybody. One of the reasons I’m so successful, I get along with everybody.”

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G-20 major economies are meeting for two days in Asheville, North Carolina.

With the United States holding the rotating G-20 presidency, Washington is trying to rally partners towards greater economic pressure on Iran and find ways to boost growth.

“We are going to continue exerting pressure, and we’ve had very good discussions here already,” US Treaury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters on Aug 31, a day after renewed exchanges of fire with Tehran.

The European Union welcomed efforts aimed at ensuring that Iran ceases “destabilising activities and engages in peace negotiations”, including through US-led economic pressure.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told reporters he would have preferred a clear position from Washington that Siluanov not be received like a regular guest.

“Receiving the Russian finance minister here sends a signal I find troubling,” Klingbeil said, adding that he made it clear he would not stand with Siluanov for a joint photo.

The EU’s common position is not to appear in picture with the Russian finance minister.

The traditional “family photo” was eventually taken on Aug 31 without Siluanov – and away from reporters.

White House spokesman Kush Desai told AFP that the Trump administration has been working with Russia to push for a deal that “would stop the endless bloodshed that the President has really condemned”.

“The President and the administration will never shy away from talking with the folks we need to talk to, to further that,” he said.

A source familiar with the US-Russia bilateral talks said Bessent made clear that Washington would not provide Russia with economic relief until war in Ukraine was over.

The G-20 comprises 19 nations plus the EU and the African Union. It was established in the wake of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis to boost global economic and financial stability.

‘Ready to discuss’

Also weighing on the talks are Trump’s trade wars, notably the recent tit-for-tat flare-up with Canada, while observers monitor if the G-20 can still work together to address big economic challenges.

Analysts warn that the US-Canada trade fight impacts unity among the Group of Seven advanced economies as they head into talks in the wider grouping.

G-7 finance ministers are also meeting on the margins of the Asheville talks.

“Canada has always been at the table and constructive, ready to discuss,” Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Aug 31.

He stressed the need to ensure continued economic growth and “bring back some stability in trade, which will benefit all the countries represented here today.”

Bessent skipped 2025’s meeting led by South Africa, which has been excluded from the group by the US.

Instead, US officials invited Poland to the table, although it is not a permanent G-20 member.

EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis said G-7 talks will discuss continuing support for Ukraine, besides the Middle East conflict.

Beyond promoting economic growth, US priorities for 2026 include dealing with “global imbalances” and sovereign debt challenges.

Meanwhile, certain reporters from major US newsrooms, including The New York Times and Bloomberg News, were not granted credentials to cover the gathering.

The decision was condemned by the National Press Club, which said: “No administration should be allowed to handpick the press corps that scrutinises it.”

A Treasury spokesperson said it planned to welcome nearly 300 media representatives from around a dozen countries.

All eyes will be on bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering, where Bessent is set to make direct appeals to counterparts on Iran.

Bessent met with Siluanov bilaterally too.

Business leaders including JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon are also present at G-20 discussions in 2026. AFP