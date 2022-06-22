Russian Nobel laureate sells medal to benefit Ukraine kids

NEW YORK • Mr Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize medal for a whopping US$103.5 million (S$143 million) to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

The gold medal was sold on Monday to an unidentified phone bidder at the sale in New York organised by Heritage Auctions. The sale was a spirited one, with bidders egging on one another to increase the total. Mr Muratov was seen recording videos of the bidding screen and those in the room.

When the final bid came in, at tens of millions of dollars more than the previous offer, many in the room expressed shock, including Mr Muratov himself. "I'm just like you in that regard," he said, speaking through a translator.

He won the prize last year alongside journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, with the committee honouring the pair "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression".

He was among a group of journalists who founded Novaya Gazeta in 1993 after the fall of the Soviet Union. This year, it became the only major newspaper left voicing criticism of President Vladimir Putin and his tactics inside and outside the country.

In March, more than a month into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta suspended operations in Russia, after Moscow adopted legislation providing for tough jail terms against anyone criticising the Kremlin's bloody military campaign. In April, Mr Muratov was assaulted on a train when a person threw oil-based paint mixed with acetone on him, causing his eyes to burn.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Unicef's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War.

When asked why he chose Unicef as the recipient of the funds, he said: "It's critical to us that that organisation does not belong to any government. It can work above government. There are no borders for it."

Since 2000, six of Novaya Gazeta's journalists and collaborators have been killed in connection with their work.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE