Russia fails at UN in bid for Ukraine, US bioweapons inquiry

UNITED NATIONS - Russia failed on Wednesday to get the United Nations Security Council to establish a formal inquiry into its accusation that the United States and Ukraine have biological weapons programmes in Ukraine, a claim that Washington and Kyiv deny.

Only China voted with Russia in favour of a draft Security Council resolution on the measure.

The US, Britain and France voted against it, while the remaining 10 council members abstained.

UN disarmament officials have long said they are not aware of any biological weapons programmes in Ukraine.

Russia has raised the issue of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine several times at the UN Security Council since its forces invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

The US and Ukraine have rejected Russia’s accusations.

The US and allies have criticised Russia for wasting council time and spreading conspiracy theories. REUTERS