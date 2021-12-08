Russia criticises US move, says Games should be 'free of politics'

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday criticised the United States for announcing a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, saying the Games should be "free of politics", while other nations mostly said they have yet to make a decision on the issue.

US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Monday that it will not send any US diplomatic or official governmental representatives to the Games, which will kick off in February, in a rebuke of China's human rights record.

"Our position is that the Olympic Games should be free of politics," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that it was positive, however, that participants were not impacted by the decision. "What's most important in the Olympics is that the athletes are not affected," Mr Peskov said.

Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games hosted by a country it accuses of "genocide" against Uighur Muslims in the north-western Xinjiang region.

The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, saying the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing".

France said yesterday it would seek a coordinated European Union response over a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"We have taken note of the American decision," an official in President Emmanuel Macron's office told Agence France-Presse. "We will coordinate at the European level."

France takes over the rotating six-month presidency of the European Council on Jan 1, and Mr Macron is set to lay out his priorities for the term at a press conference tomorrow.

"When we have concerns about human rights, we tell the Chinese so," the French official said, adding that France had imposed sanctions against China last March over human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Last week, Mr Stefano Sannino, chief of the European Union's diplomatic service, said boycotts were a matter for individual member states, not common EU foreign policy.

Because of Covid-19-related entry restrictions, few world leaders are expected to attend the Winter Games that are scheduled from Feb 4 to 20.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Grant Robertson, said the country would not send government officials but that decision was based largely on Covid-19 concerns and preceded the US boycott.

Britain has yet to take a decision on the matter, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday. "A decision has not been made on HMG (Her Majesty's Government) attendance at the Beijing Olympics. We will set out our position in due course," he told reporters.

Australia and Japan have said they were also still considering their positions.

Canada's Foreign Ministry said it "remains deeply disturbed by the troubling reports of human rights violations in China" and continues to discuss the matter with partners and allies.

Italy, meanwhile, is not planning to join the diplomatic boycott, a government source said yesterday.

Italy is due to stage the 2026 Winter Olympics and has traditionally been a strong contender at the Winter Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS