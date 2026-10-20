Rubio kicks off India visit with trade deal, Russian oil on agenda

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (centre) at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, on Oct 20.

MUMBAI – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Oct 20, days after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on US imports from the world’s largest democracy as the two countries seek to finalise a trade deal.

During his two-day visit to the western cities of Mumbai and Jamnagar, Rubio is set to meet government and business leaders.

These include Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, which runs the world’s largest refining complex at Jamnagar.

Rubio landed in the financial capital of Mumbai, where he will meet Jaishankar later in the day.

In recent days, Rubio and other officials have said a comprehensive trade deal between the two nations is almost complete, raising the possibility that it could be signed during his visit.

Potential stumbling block removed

Trump removed one potential stumbling block on Oct 16 when he waived potential tariffs that would have punished New Delhi for its extensive purchases of Russian crude oil.

Legislation signed by Trump in September authorises the administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five importers of Russian oil, which would include India, which stands at No. 2 on that list after China.

Trump’s decision to waive all substantive provisions of that Bill has upset both Democrats and Republicans, who have pushed him to up economic pressure on Moscow for its war with Ukraine.

Rubio has said the effort to finalise a trade deal was a factor in the decision to waive those tariffs.

He also said India has been diversifying its import mix away from Russian crude, even as it still buys millions of barrels of Russian oil every day.

He said the administration was entering a 60-day review period, during which it would consider which new tariffs, if any, to impose.

“You’ve got countries like India, for example, that have voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio, but are still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it’s hard to pivot from one day to the next,” Rubio said on Oct 18.

“But they’re also an important ally and partner of the United States.”

US signed deal with Russia to import diesel

While the Trump administration has in the past pressed India to cut Russian oil imports, the US signed a deal with Russia last week to import diesel in a bid to cut domestic fuel prices before the midterm elections, making it unclear to what extent that remains a foreign policy priority.

“Every country has a complex set of factors that they have to take into account,” Rubio told reporters on Oct 20 when asked about India’s Russian oil purchases.

“Geography is real. For some countries, it’s very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources.”

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements to help power its fast-growing economy.

Rubio’s India visit follows a trip to the Uzbekistan city of Samarkand, where he met Central Asian political and business leaders. REUTERS