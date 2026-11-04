Rock star Bruce Springsteen warns against government interference in US midterms

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US rock legend Bruce Springsteen, a staunch Democrat, urged election officials on Nov 3 to resist any government voting interference.

NEW YORK - US rock legend Bruce Springsteen, a staunch Democrat, urged election officials on Nov 3 to resist any government voting interference amid fears President Donald Trump’s administration may intervene in the midterms.

“I’m speaking to election officials and representatives of our government on election day. You have sworn an oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution,” the 77-year-old said in a video on Instagram.

“That means you have a solemn duty to ensure that our votes are securely counted,” he said. “You who represent us must never consent to any directives that undermine our constitutional right to a free and fair election.”

“Our vote is our voice, and it’s up to you to ensure that our voice is heard,” added Springsteen, wearing a brown flannel shirt.

Trump, whose Republicans face an uphill battle to keep control of Congress, has repeatedly questioned the integrity of US elections and urged his party to “nationalise” voting in at least 15 places.

The White House says it is protecting election security, and many of the feared scenarios remain hypothetical.

Springsteen, known for his tracks “Born to Run” and “Dancing in the Dark,” is a vocal Trump critic and backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris before her 2024 presidential election defeat.

On Nov 2, he endorsed leftist Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate in a key Senate race in Michigan whose progressive views have repelled some party members.

“Dr El-Sayed is a fighter for our American Constitution, he’s a fighter for our American Democracy, and he’s a fighter against the corrupt, lawless, and anti-American leadership currently in the White House,” Springsteen said on X.

Springsteen earlier in 2026 released the protest song “Streets of Minneapolis,” a tribute to two Americans killed by immigration authorities carrying out Trump’s mass deportation drive in the northern US city. AFP