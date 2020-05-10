Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87

NEW YORK • Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died yesterday at the age of 87, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

Richard influenced legions of performers whose fame would eventually outstrip his own. His son Danny Penniman confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Richard's bass guitarist Charles Glenn told celebrity website TMZ the musician had been sick for two months and that he died at his Tennessee home, surrounded by his brother, sister and son.

Glenn told TMZ he last spoke with Richard on March 27, and the singer asked him to visit but he could not because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Richard was like a father to him, and would sometimes tell him: "Not to take anything away from your dad, but you're my son."

At his peak in the 1950s and early 1960s, Richard shouted, moaned, screamed and trilled hits such as Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, Good Golly, Miss Molly, and Lucille, all the while pounding the piano like a mad man and punctuating lyrics with an occasional shrill "whoooo".

Time magazine said he played "songs that sounded like nonsense... but whose beat seemed to hint of unearthly pleasures centred somewhere between the gut and the gutter".

A consummate entertainer since his childhood, Richard would play piano with one leg hoisted over the keys and, in one legendary concert in Britain, played dead on stage so effectively that the venue sought out medical help before he resurrected himself to an astounded crowd.

His music drew in both young black and white fans at a time when parts of the United States were still strictly segregated.

Many white artists, such as Pat Boone, had their own hit versions of Richard's songs, albeit considerably toned down and "safer" for the pop audience.

"I've always thought that rock 'n' roll brought the races together," Richard once told an interviewer. "Although I was black, the fans didn't care. I used to feel good about that."

Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, James Brown, Otis Redding, David Bowie and Rod Stewart have all cited Little Richard as an influence.

The late Jimi Hendrix, who played in Richard's band in the mid-1960s, said he wanted to use his guitar the way Richard used his voice.

Tributes quickly poured in yesterday for the late rock king, with co-founder of Chic Nile Rodgers dubbing it "the loss of a true giant".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE