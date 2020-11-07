Rival Trump, Biden camps hold protests as tensions simmer

WASHINGTON • Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Centre, where votes from the hotly contested United States presidential election are being counted.

Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention centre, a police representative said yesterday.

Police arrested one man and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer about which they had received a tip. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.

Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held rallies in Philadelphia as election staff slowly counted thousands of mail-in ballots that could decide Pennsylvania's crucial 20 Electoral College votes.

Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying "Vote stops on election day" and "Sorry, polls are closed", as Biden supporters danced to music behind a barricade across the street earlier in the day.

"We can't allow the ballot counters to be intimidated," said retired social worker Bob Posuney, a 70-year-old Biden supporter wearing a "Count every vote" T-shirt as Marvin Gaye's What's Going On filled the air.

The US Postal Service said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were being delivered to election officials.

Mr Trump has said repeatedly without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in US elections.

Supporters of Mr Trump, some carrying guns, ramped up demonstrations on Thursday night, against what the President has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were being counted.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful, although Trump supporters occasionally shouted at counter-protesters.

In Arizona, one of the closely contested states in the too-close-to-call race between Mr Trump and Mr Biden, supporters of both sides briefly scuffled outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.

ON BIDS TO STOP VOTE COUNTING We can't allow the ballot counters to be intimidated. RETIRED SOCIAL WORKER BOB POSUNEY, a 70-year-old Biden supporter wearing a "Count every vote" T-shirt.

CONSPIRACY TALK They are trying to steal the election, but America knows what happened and it is fighting back. MR ALEX JONES, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, addressing a crowd of 300 people.

CONCERN FOR THE FUTURE My country's future is what brings me out here tonight. I am afraid if it goes one way, this country will go downhill fast. MR MITCHELL LANDGRAF, a 21-year-old construction worker who cast his first vote in a presidential election for Mr Donald Trump.

Several heavily armed right-wing groups assembled on the site as election workers counted votes inside, but the protests remained mostly peaceful despite mounting tension.

Apart from the alleged attack plot, the scene in Philadelphia was less confrontational, where pro-Trump and pro-Biden demonstrators were separated by waist-high portable barriers under a strong police presence.

With the future of the presidency in the balance, restive encounters also unfolded in New York and Washington, as well as swing-state cities such as Mil-waukee, Wisconsin; Las Vegas, Nevada; Detroit, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia.

On the Internet, Facebook removed a fast-growing group in which Trump supporters posted violent rhetoric, as the social media giant and other social media organisations tackled baseless claims and potential violence.

In Phoenix, Trump supporters briefly chased a man who held up a sign depicting the President as a Nazi pig behind a stage where right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was speaking.

Police intervened and broke up the altercation after the man and his small group of counter-demonstrators were surrounded by Trump activists.

"They are trying to steal the election, but America knows what happened and it is fighting back," Mr Jones told the crowd of about 300 people.

In Milwaukee, about 50 Trump supporters gathered for a "Stop the Steal" rally in front of a city building where votes were being counted, blasting country music, waving flags and carrying signs reading "Recount" and "Rigged". At least one man had a gun in his holster.

Roughly a dozen counterprotesters arrived later, shouting "Black lives matter" and "Say their names", referring to victims of police brutality. Others threw eggs at the Trump supporters from a passing car.

"My country's future is what brings me out here tonight," said Mr Mitchell Landgraf, a 21-year-old construction worker who cast his first vote in a presidential election for Mr Trump. "I am afraid if it goes one way, this country will go downhill fast."

REUTERS