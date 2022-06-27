Rival camps dig in for fight after US abortion ruling

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Elected leaders across the US political divide rallied Sunday (June 27) for a long fight ahead on abortion - state by state and in Congress - with total bans in force or expected soon in half of the vast country.

Two days after the United States Supreme Court scrapped half-century constitutional protections for the procedure, abortion rights defenders kept up their mobilisation, with a candlelight vigil planned outside the high court in Washington Sunday night.

Dozens of arrests and some instances of vandalism were reported during a weekend of mostly peaceful protests that turned disorderly in places - as the country grapples with a new level of division: Between states where abortion is or will soon be illegal, and those that still allow it.

Conservative-led US state legislatures have moved swiftly, with at least eight imposing immediate bans on abortion - many with exceptions only if a woman's life is in danger - and a similar number to follow suit within weeks.

In a first glimpse of the legal battles ahead, the nation's largest abortion provider Planned Parenthood filed suit in Utah seeking to block the state's ban.

And Democratic governors in Michigan and Wisconsin have stepped in to try to keep abortion legal in their Midwestern states.

Defending the ban now in effect in South Dakota, which makes no exception for victims of rape or incest, Republican Governor Kristi Noem called the Supreme Court's ruling "wonderful news in the defence of life".

Speaking on ABC's This Week, Ms Noem also voiced support for legislation banning "telemedicine abortions" in which a doctor prescribes pills to end a pregnancy - set to become a key resource in many places where abortion is illegal.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas likewise argued that "forcing someone to carry a child to term" in order to save an unborn baby was an "appropriate" use of government power.

States now should now focus on helping mothers and newborns by expanding services including adoption, he said on NBC's Meet the Press.

But the Republican also opposed calls to go further with a federal abortion ban - an ultimate goal of many on the religious right - or restrictions on contraception, which he said is "not going to be touched" in Arkansas.

Fears that the Supreme Court's strong conservative majority - made possible by Donald Trump - will now seek to target other rights like same-sex marriage and contraception have fuelled the nationwide mobilisation since Friday.

President Joe Biden has condemned the Supreme Court's ruling as a "tragic error" - but with power now resting with often anti-abortion state legislatures, he has also acknowledged his hands are largely tied.

The president's main hope is for voters to turn out in defence of abortion rights in November's midterm elections - and in the meantime, Biden's Democrats have vowed to defend women's reproductive rights every way they can.

In Wisconsin, where an 1849 law banning abortion except to save the life of the mother may go into effect, Governor Tony Evers vowed to offer clemency to any doctors who face prosecution, according to local media.