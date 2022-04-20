Rising food prices could push 10m people into poverty: Yellen

WASHINGTON • Rising food prices that have been pushed even higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could force upwards of 10 million people into poverty, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned yesterday.

Moscow's invasion of its neighbour and retaliatory sanctions imposed by the West beginning in late February have caused a spike in crude oil and grain prices and constricted fertiliser supplies.

Even before the war, over 800 million people - or 10 per cent of the global population - were suffering from chronic food insecurity, Dr Yellen said.

In a speech at a Treasury event, she warned that these factors risk exacerbating the situation of the poor worldwide.

"The war has made an already dire situation worse. Price and supply shocks are already materialising, adding to global inflationary pressures, creating risks to external balances, and undermining the recovery from the pandemic. I want to be clear: Russia's actions are responsible for this," Dr Yellen told a high-level panel.

"Early estimates suggest that at least 10 million more people could be pushed into poverty due to higher food prices alone."

Dr Yellen first announced plans for yesterday's meeting last week. The panel included the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, as well as ministers representing the Group of Seven and Group of 20 countries and technical experts from international financial institutions.

A senior Treasury official said earlier that the Treasury had no specific aid target in mind for the meeting, noting that officials were still analysing the extent of the problem.

Dr Yellen spoke as the World Bank and IMF are holding their spring meetings, and suggested the Washington-based lenders could provide aid to vulnerable people, boost investments in agriculture and sort out supply chains for critical needs like fertiliser.

Dr Yellen told the panel that countries should avoid export restrictions that could further increase prices, while acting to support vulnerable populations and smallholder farmers.

She suggested that the G-20, whose finance ministers will meet today, could use a tool launched during the 2008 global financial crisis to raise investment in agriculture to aid the world's poor.

"We have a strong international system, and we need to work together now," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS