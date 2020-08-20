Riot declared as protesters lit fire in Portland government building

PORTLAND • Protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in the US city of Portland on Tuesday, prompting the police to declare a riot, after weeks of mostly peaceful anti-racism demonstrations.

The protesters, some wearing gas masks and carrying shields, lit fires in dumpsters and used lighter fuel to start a fire inside the Multnomah Building big enough to set off the sprinkler system, the police said.

TV footage showed debris on the street in flames and people throwing stones at the building. The fire in the building was put out by police.

Black Lives Matter protests have been held across the United States in recent months after the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd, 46, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests, including in Portland, have at times erupted into arson and violence, and officers sent into the Northwestern city have repeatedly clashed with crowds targeting the federal courthouse there.

The police said some officers were targeted a night earlier with a "powerful green laser" capable of causing permanent eye damage when some protesters marched on the Portland Police Association building.

"Portland Police has declared the gathering near the Multnomah Building a riot after individuals vandalised, repeatedly smashed first floor windows with rocks and threw burning material into an office," the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The police said some crowd control "munitions" were used to disperse the protesters, but no tear gas.

Multnomah county chair Deborah Kafoury released a statement at midnight, saying a small group of protesters had set fire to the Office of Community Involvement.

"This is the heart of our county, where people in our community come to get married, get their passports, and celebrate their cultural traditions and diversity," the Oregonian website quoted her as saying, adding that the space is dedicated to community members that had been "marginalised by the traditional political process".

Police yesterday said an officer was mildly injured and that there had been two arrests, one on charges of rioting, unlawful use of a weapon and assaulting a public safety officer, and another on charges of criminal mischief and reckless endangering.

US Attorney-General William Barr came under fire from Democratic lawmakers earlier this month for sending federal officers to disperse protesters in the city.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday called for the Department of Justice to prosecute a group of people caught on videotape beating and kicking a man who crashed his truck near protests in Portland.

REUTERS