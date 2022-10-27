Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms

WASHINGTON - Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse former US President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud are mobilising a vigilante-style “army” of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence.

The campaigners, including some who tried to overturn Mr Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election such as his former aide Steve Bannon, are weaponising misinformation and so-called “election denialism” to encourage thousands of people to sign up as poll observers and challengers.

The mobilisation has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest test of the US democratic system since Mr Trump’s debunked assertion that the last election was stolen from him.

On his popular podcast “War Room” this month, Bannon rallied for his audience to sign up as election workers, saying it was a political “call to arms”.

“It (the midterms) can’t be like 2020,” he told listeners.

Last week, Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Mr Trump’s supporters.

He was allowed to remain free while he appeals.

“Steve Bannon’s early call for election deniers to sign up as poll workers and poll observers, along with disinformation questioning the integrity of the voting system... sows a real possibility for a chaotic election season,” Dr Jennifer McCoy, professor of political science at Georgia State University, said.

“We may potentially see tremendous confusion as some voters are prevented from voting, and many challenges during the vote count as these new poll workers and partisan observers challenge results they may not like.”

Army of citizens

Bannon appeared on his podcast with Ms Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who also aided Mr Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and is now involved in assembling what she calls an “army of citizens” to monitor elections.

She has said that her organisation, the “Election Integrity Network”, has trained more than 20,000 people as poll watchers throughout the country, many of them in battleground states.

“The left has been counting and controlling the election process with no oversight from us for too long,” Ms Mitchell wrote in a post earlier this year.

“Those days are over.”