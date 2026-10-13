Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rider dies, others hurt on Six Flags roller coaster in US

The company said its staff and local authorities responded immediately, and that it is cooperating fully with the authorities as they complete their investigation.

ATLANTA, Georgia - A rider has died and several others injured after an accident involving a roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Georgia park, the Associated Press reported, citing the police in Cobb County.

Videos posted online show passengers being evacuated from the ride, called Goliath. The website for the park says the ride drops guests 77m and reaches speeds of 136kmh .

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.”

The park, located about 19km west of Atlanta, is owned by Six Flags Entertainment , which bills itself as the largest owner of regional theme parks in the US.

In its statement, the company said its staff and local authorities responded immediately, and that it is cooperating fully with the authorities as they complete their investigation.

Six Flags said in September that it would permanently close the X2 coaster at its Magic Mountain Park in Valencia, California.

The Dordick Law Corp said three of its clients sued the company for allegedly suffering catastrophic brain injuries as a result of the X2 ride.

The firm said it has retained more than 100 clients who have claimed injury. Six Flags said the X2 ride passed a multitude of safety tests. BLOOMBERG