Richest countries vaccinating 25 times faster

NEW YORK • Enough vaccines have now been administered to fully vaccinate about 5 per cent of the global population - but the distribution has been lopsided.

Most vaccines are going to the wealthiest countries.

As at Thursday, 40 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccines administered globally have gone to people in 27 wealthy nations that represent 11 per cent of the global population.

Countries making up the least wealthy 11 per cent have just 1.6 per cent of vaccines administered so far, according to an analysis of data collected by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

In other words, countries with the highest incomes are vaccinating 25 times faster than those with the lowest.

The United States has 24 per cent of the world's vaccinations but just 4.3 per cent of the population, while Pakistan has 0.1 per cent of the vaccine coverage for 2.7 per cent of the global population.

The pattern is repeated across the globe and follows efforts by wealthy countries to prepurchase billions of doses of vaccines, enough to cover their populations several times over, according to a separate analysis of vaccine deals.

The US is on track to cover 75 per cent of its residents in the next three months.

Meanwhile, nearly half of countries still have not reached even 1 per cent of their populations.

The disparity calculations do not include more than 40 countries, mostly among the world's poorest, that do not yet have public vaccination data. Those uncharted countries represent almost 8 per cent of the global population.

In the US, the federal government determines where vaccines are sent. So far, each state has been allocated vaccines based on its population size. While there are differences in access from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, each state has a fair share roughly proportional to its number of residents.

The United States has 24 per cent of the world's vaccinations but just 4.3 per cent of the population, while Pakistan has 0.1 per cent of the vaccine coverage for 2.7 per cent of the global population.

There is no mechanism to ensure equitable distribution worldwide.

If all of the world's vaccines were distributed based on population, the US would have administered nearly six times its fair share.

Britain would have used up seven times its population-weighted allotment (outpacing the European Union's double-share).

Topping the list are the United Arab Emirates and Israel, with nine and 12 times their population-based share, respectively.

China has vaccinated its people at a rate that is roughly in line with the global average - administering 20 per cent of the world's vaccinations for 18 per cent of the global population. It has also exported vaccines to less wealthy countries, sometimes at no cost.

The world's least wealthy continent, Africa, is also the least vaccinated. Of its 54 countries, only three have inoculated more than 1 per cent of their populations. More than 20 countries are not even on the board yet.

China has urged the international community to resist "vaccine nationalism" and to coordinate policy to make vaccines accessible for developing countries in order to contain the pandemic and for the sake of the global economy.

China's central bank governor Yi Gang said, in a statement delivered to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, on Thursday that the pick-up in global growth was "slow and uneven", and a fair distribution of vaccines was key to achieving a sustainable recovery.

"The international community should work together to resist 'vaccine nationalism', strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to fight against Covid-19, and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries in a meaningful way," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had delivered the same message on vaccines in a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week.

The central bank chief also gave an assurance that China would continue to provide necessary monetary support to the economy and refrain from abruptly unwinding stimulus measures.

Fiscal policy in China would focus on "quality, effectiveness and sustainability", he said.

Beijing has repeatedly called into question the assumption that the coronavirus originated in China, and has embarked upon a vaccine diplomacy campaign to send Chinese-developed shots against Covid-19 around the world.

Mr Yi said China had either already provided, or plans to offer, vaccine assistance to 80 countries, while exporting vaccines to more than 40 countries.

It is also providing 10 million doses of vaccines to global vaccine sharing scheme Covax.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS