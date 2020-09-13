A flurry of tell-all books published recently have spilled a range of revelations and allegations on President Donald Trump, most of which have been rejected by the White House as untrue. Here are some excerpts:

1 Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump

The author is President Donald Trump's niece, and has a PhD in clinical psychology. The White House rejected the claims in the book and the Trump family sued to block the book. But a judge sided with the publisher. It was released on July 14.

Excerpts

"Donald, today, is much as he was at three years old, incapable of growing, learning or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses and synthesise information."



"This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism. Donald is not simply weak, his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be."



"Lying was primarily a mode of self-aggrandisement meant to convince other people he (Donald Trump) was better than he actually was."

2 The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton



Mr Bolton is Mr Trump's former National Security Adviser. Mr Trump has slammed the notoriously hawkish Mr Bolton for being a "disgruntled boring fool" who almost started a war with Iran. The White House asked a federal judge to block the book's release but was unsuccessful.

Excerpts

"At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi (China's President Xi Jinping) had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. "



"I am hard pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations."



"Trump generally had only two intelligence briefings per week, and in most of those, he spoke at greater length than the briefers, often on matters completely unrelated to the subjects at hand."

3 Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen



Mr Cohen was once personal attorney for Mr Trump. In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to lying to a Senate committee about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. In December 2018, he was fined US$50,000 (S$68,000) and sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

Excerpts