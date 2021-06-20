Researchers find strong link between red meat and colorectal cancer

WASHINGTON • Eating less red meat is standard medical advice for preventing colorectal cancer, but the way it causes cells to mutate has remained unclear, and not all experts were convinced there was a strong link.

A new paper in the journal Cancer Discovery has now identified specific patterns of DNA damage triggered by diets rich in red meat - further implicating the food as a carcinogen while heralding the possibility of detecting the cancer early and designing new treatments.

"When we say red meat is carcinogenic, and that it impacts incidence of cancer, there has to be some plausible way by which it does it," said Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologist Marios Giannakis, who led the new study.

To address the knowledge gap, Dr Giannakis and his colleagues sequenced DNA data from 900 patients with colorectal cancer. The patients were drawn from a much larger group of 280,000 health workers who participated in a years-long study that included lifestyle surveys.

The analysis revealed a distinct mutational signature - a pattern that had never before been identified but was indicative of a type of DNA damage called alkylation.

The mutation signature was significantly associated with intake of red meat prior to the patient's diagnosis of cancer, but not with the intake of poultry, fish or other lifestyle factors that were examined, the study found.

The mutation patterns were strongly associated with the distal colon - the lower part of the bowels that leads to the anal canal, where past research suggested colon cancer linked to red meat mostly occurs.

Furthermore, among the genes most affected by the alkylation patterns were those that previous research has shown to be some of the most common drivers of colorectal cancer when they mutate.

Taken as a whole, the multiple lines of evidence build up a compelling argument, said Dr Giannakis.

He stressed, however, that the takeaway message is not that people should totally abstain from red meat. "My recommendation would be that moderation and a balanced diet is key."

High levels of tumour alkylation damage were seen only among patients eating, on average, more than 150g of red meat a day, roughly equal to two or more servings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE