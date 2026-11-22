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US Vice-President J.D. Vance is on the defensive as he attempts to balance his fealty to President Donald Trump and the MAGA base while putting some distance between himself and the leader.

WASHINGTON – A generational defeat in the US midterm elections has left Republicans reeling, with little time to regroup and an expanding field of potential candidates vying to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2028.

Few GOP leaders were hit harder on Election Day than Vice-President J.D. Vance.

Long seen as the likely successor to Donald Trump, Vance is on the defensive as he attempts to balance his fealty to the president and the MAGA base while putting some distance between himself and a leader whose approval rating hovers near 37%.

It’s not going well so far.

Party strategists anticipate that the field of 2028 aspirants could be far wider than what was expected at the start of the administration, when Trump joked about seeking a constitutionally-barred third term.

Lawmakers who had previously ruled out running now say they are giving it a second thought.

“J.D. Vance walked into the midterms as a clear frontrunner, but I believe the race to now be wide open,” said Republican strategist Brian Darling.

Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, a Democrat, echoed that thought, saying the election “scrambled the playing field pretty dramatically.”

The day after Republican majorities in the House and Senate were wiped out, Vance’s postmortem pinned the blame squarely on the Iran war – drawing a mild public rebuke from Trump.

Privately, some people familiar with the matter said the president was annoyed by Vance’s statement, though he downplayed the speculation on Nov 20, asserting he didn’t say he was “unhappy with it” and “there’s no problem there at all.”

The perception that Vance has been bruised – and the possibility that Trump won’t anoint him as his heir – is turning the spotlight toward several potential rivals, starting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It was Rubio, travelling with Trump in Asia this week, who was asked to deliver the administration’s response to a domestic crisis: the wave of technology disruptions that have alarmed many Americans.

From Manila to Shenzhen, as Rubio stood by Trump’s side, a drumbeat of stories buoying his MAGA bona fides and undercutting Vance’s standing with the movement emerged.

“He has a remarkable resume and a compelling backstory as the son of Cuban immigrants, and he has been the absolute superstar of the Trump Cabinet,” said Mark Weaver, a Republican political strategist.

Trump said on Nov 21 that Vance and Rubio are both popular, but there could be some surprises ahead in the coming months.

“In another few weeks, it’s going to be starting hot and heavy,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News’s Saturday in America. “But remember, we’ve got two years and two months, actually, if you think, and that’s a long time. That’s an eternity in Trump world.”

Others argue that the scale of the GOP defeat gives an edge to contenders from outside the administration.

After the election, Florida governor Ron DeSantis pointed to his state’s red firewall that held despite a wave of Democratic victories across the South – a not-so-subtle hint that he’s best qualified to lead the party as Trump’s political career sunsets.

During nearly eight years as Florida’s governor, which included a failed 2024 primary challenge to Trump, DeSantis enacted several MAGA policy priorities that he can tout on the campaign trail, including cracking down on businesses employing undocumented immigrants and banning lessons on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

“DeSantis will be the one who can say he’s really like Trump, but without all of Trump’s baggage,” said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist who worked on presidential campaigns for George W. Bush, John McCain, Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie.

As for a possible DeSantis run, no final decision has been made, according to people familiar with the matter.

Then there’s Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the last competitor to Trump at the end of the 2016 presidential primaries.

He said on a pre-election podcast that it’s “no secret that I want to be president” and urged his party to ditch the administration’s tariff policy and return to “real free-market” conservatism.

He also disparaged Trump’s vow to send US$5,000 (S$6,447) cheques to Americans if Republicans won, calling it “right-wing socialism.”

Another name tossed around by party officials and donors is Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

A former White House press secretary in Trump’s first term, Sanders remains a trusted name among both MAGA faithful and the broader GOP establishment.

Her moves to expand access to charter schools, cut state income taxes and tighten sentencing laws for violent offenders have bolstered her standing.

“People here in Washington sometimes get trapped in a bubble,” said Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia. “It would be natural for her to have a better pulse of the people than the folks here.”

Sanders left open the possibility of a presidential run during a conversation with CNN on Nov 22.

She has also crisscrossed the country promoting a new book, a staple for prospective candidates testing their message before the next election.

Still, other Republican names being floated include Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senator Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, though many cautioned that they remain long shots.

“We got our butts kicked,” McCormick said on Fox News this week.

“I still think we haven’t had adequate conversations about accountability for what went wrong from the commander-in-chief to the leaders of this House and the Senate, to individual senators like me.”

Hawley, who once ruled out a run, left the door open this week, telling NBC that he was “alarmed by the results of the election.”

Vance’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the emerging 2028 race.

Just over a year until the first primaries, the cast of potential candidates underscores the party’s disarray. And alarm bells are ringing.

“It remains to be seen whether President Trump’s policies will have a positive impact on affordability,” said Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. “It may kick in by 2028, but if it doesn’t, we sure as heck better have a response.”

In the meantime, the hits keep coming for Vance.

After his critique of the war, Trump pulled him out of negotiations to resolve the conflict and directed him to focus on domestic issues.

Then on Nov 18, Vance abruptly cancelled an appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit after being called back to Washington for meetings on the breakdowns that plagued US tech and aviation industries.

Vance and Trump’s relationship remains strong following the vice-president’s comments about the war, according to a source familiar with the matter.

His closest political advisers are confident he will still run and that his timeline to make a decision sometime next spring hasn’t changed, the person said, calling speculation that Vance could decide to run in Ohio for governor or a US Senate seat laughable.

A second person also said that Vance hasn’t made up his mind on a presidential candidacy.

“He needs to run and try and ride out the next two years and hope that the Iran war ends quickly, gas prices come down and there’s some economic relief for what tariffs have done to the economy,” said Darling, the GOP strategist.

Vance and Rubio flanked Trump at a news conference on Nov 20.

While the president denied any unhappiness with Vance’s statement about the election, he again criticised his vice-president for not saying that going to war was the right decision.

When Vance was pressed on the issue, his response underscored the conundrum he faces.

“The president is the one who makes the decision,” Vance said. “And the president has said he would do it again. And my view is that my goal is and my job is to support the president of the United States.” BLOOMBERG