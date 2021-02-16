Republicans split over Trump's future role in party

WASHINGTON • Top Republicans are divided over Mr Donald Trump's future influence in the party, and especially his role in Senate and House campaigns in 2022, following the former president's acquittal in an impeachment trial.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina made a full-throated case on Sunday for Mr Trump as an essential player in the party in the coming Senate and House elections, saying "Trump-plus is the way back in 2022".

Mr Graham claimed the former president was "ready to hit the trail" to campaign for candidates, though Mr Trump has told aides he would like to take a break for several months.

But Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana called Mr Trump a waning force and Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky indicated he might get involved in Republican races if Trump-backed candidates put seats at risks.

Mr McConnell, who is the Senate Minority Leader, crystallised some of the extreme straddling going on in the party by voting to acquit Mr Trump on disputed technical grounds and then condemning him as responsible for inciting the attack.

Mr Trump, who has largely stayed out of sight at his Florida resort since leaving the White House on Jan 20, commands fervent loyalty among his supporters, forcing most Republican politicians to pledge their fealty and fear his wrath.

But after two impeachments, months of false claims that his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was rigged and an assault on the US Capitol by his supporters that left five people dead, Mr Trump is also political poison in many of the swing districts that often decide American elections.

In addition, Democrats are now looking to the courts for possible civil and criminal charges against Mr Trump over the Jan 6 assault.

Also, some members of both parties - including Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean, one of the impeachment managers - have called for the creation of a bipartisan commission to examine the riot, which could further tarnish Mr Trump's reputation.

Still, two state parties - Louisiana and North Carolina - moved within hours of the trial's conclusion to censure Republican senators who voted to convict Mr Trump last Saturday, a sign of his following among the GOP's rank and file. The rebukes underscore Mr Trump's role as a force for Republicans, even as it is still not clear how active he plans to be in shaping the GOP in the next election cycle and beyond.

He has suggested he might run for president again in 2024.

He may be a threat to his Republican opponents, including some of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict him last week and the 10 House members who voted for his impeachment in January.

Mr Trump is said to be eager to exact revenge on those who crossed him.

And conservative Republicans are already lining up to challenge Mr Trump's Republican foes in primaries. In Wyoming, state senator Anthony Bouchard has announced a bid to unseat Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, who voted to impeach Mr Trump.

Similarly, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state drew the wrath of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend. The controversial first-term lawmaker from Georgia called Mr Herrera Beutler a "tool" for Democrats, and warned that "the Trump loyal 75 million are watching".

Some in Mr Trump's circle are already seeking to leverage on his popularity in their own campaigns for office, including former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running to be governor of Arkansas.

And Mr Graham predicted Mr Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump may seek to fill retiring Senator Richard Burr's seat in 2022.

"I think she represents the future of the Republican Party," Mr Graham said of Ms Lara Trump on Fox News Sunday.

