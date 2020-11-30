Republicans refuse to bail out Trump

WASHINGTON • The telephone call would have been laugh-out-loud ridiculous if it had not been so serious.

When Ms Tina Barton picked up the phone, she found someone from President Donald Trump's campaign asking her to sign a letter raising doubts about the results of the United States presidential election.

The election that Ms Barton, as the Republican clerk of the small Michigan city of Rochester Hills, had helped oversee.

The election that she knew to be fair and accurate because she had helped make it so.

The election that she had publicly defended amid threats that made her upgrade her home security system.

"Do you know who you're talking to right now?" she asked the campaign official. Evidently not.

If the President hoped Republicans across the country would fall in line behind his false and farcical claims that the election was somehow rigged on a mammoth scale by a nefarious multinational conspiracy, he was in for a surprise.

Republicans in Washington may have indulged Mr Trump's fantastical assertions, but at the state and local levels, Republicans played a critical role in resisting the mounting pressure from their own party to overturn the vote after Mr Trump fell behind on Nov 3.

The three weeks that followed tested American democracy and demonstrated that the two-century-old system is far more vulnerable to subversion than many had imagined, even though the incumbent President lost by six million votes nationwide.

But in the end, the system stood firm against the most intense assault from an aggrieved president in the nation's history because of a Republican city clerk in Michigan, a Republican secretary of state in Georgia, a Republican county supervisor in Arizona and Republican-appointed judges in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

They refuted conspiracy theories, certified results, dismissed lawsuits and repudiated a president of their own party, leaving him to thunder about a supposed plot that would have had to include people who had voted for him, donated to him or even been appointed by him.

The desperate effort to hang on to office over the will of the people effectively ended when his own director of the General Services Administration determined that Democrat Joe Biden is the President-elect and a judge Mr Trump put on the bench chastised him for ludicrous litigation.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy," Judge Stephanos Bibas, appointed by Mr Trump in 2017, wrote for a three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia last Friday as it dismissed the latest of dozens of legal claims filed by Mr Trump and his allies.

"Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so.

"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

President Trump is not abandoning his drive to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, despite state officials announcing that a recount in Milwaukee county had only added to Mr Biden's lead.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," tweeted Mr Trump on Saturday.

Twitter flagged his tweet about "many illegal votes" for making a disputed claim about election fraud.

Said Ms Barton: "It's just devastating to see... how we have come, as a country, to think that violence and threats are the answer.

"But now we have to go back and rebuild voter trust and let people realise that our elections are not rigged."

