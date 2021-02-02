Republicans press Biden to scale back $2.5 trillion relief plan

WASHINGTON • Ten moderate Republican senators urged US President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping US$1.9 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) Covid-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan this week.

Mr Biden responded by inviting the Republican lawmakers to the White House this week for talks, presidential spokesman Jen Psaki said, even as he continues to seek a comprehensive, large-scale measure.

"With the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large," Ms Psaki said.

Mr Biden spoke to Republican Senator Susan Collins on Sunday, Ms Psaki said, asking her and the other Republicans to come to the White House for "a full exchange of views" yesterday.

Passage of the new relief legislation would not only help Americans and businesses, but also offer an early test of Mr Biden's promise to work to bridge the partisan divide in Washington.

It remains unclear if the outreach by fewer than a dozen of the 50 Republicans in the 100-seat chamber will shift plans by congressional Democrats to take up legislation in the coming days.

Mr Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking to use their control of the House of Representatives and Senate to move quickly on his top goal of addressing the pandemic.

President Biden has proposed US$160 billion for vaccines and testing, US$170 billion for schools and universities, and funds to give certain Americans a US$1,400 stimulus cheque each, among other things.

Some Republicans have questioned the overall price tag, while others urged more targeted measures. Congress enacted US$4 trillion in Covid-19 relief last year.

In their letter to Mr Biden, Ms Collins, Mr Mitt Romney and eight other senators said their compromise plan could be quickly passed with bipartisan support.

They said their Bill included more targeted assistance for needy families and extra funds for small businesses, while echoing Mr Biden's US$160 billion to boost vaccines and testing. They also pointed to unspent money from previous Covid-19 relief measures.

"We're targeted to the needs of the American people," Mr Bill Cassidy, one of the 10 senators, said.

Republican Rob Portman, who also signed the letter, questioned the need for an extension of enhanced unemployment aid, noting: "We don't know what the economy is going to look like."

With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice-President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are considering using a legislative tool called "reconciliation" that would let the chamber approve the legislation with a simple majority. Under Senate rules, legislation usually requires 60 votes for passage.

Separately on Sunday, Mr Biden withdrew all 73 spending cuts proposed by his predecessor Donald Trump in his final days in office, which touched virtually every Cabinet-level agency as well as federal programme.

The proposed cuts, which totalled US$27.4 billion, had come after Mr Trump grew frustrated with some of the spending included in a December spending Bill. The cuts would also have hit the legislative branch of the federal government, the Peace Corps and the US Agency for International Development, among other initiatives.

