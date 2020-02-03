Republicans poised to defend Trump's acquittal

WASHINGTON • Republicans prepared to defend their expected acquittal of President Donald Trump on television talk shows yesterday, after their Senate votes to reject witness testimony at his impeachment trial sparked criticism that they were aiding a cover-up and abdicating their duties.

Criticism only intensified late last Saturday after US media reported that US officials cited presidential privilege in redacting 24 e-mails related to Mr Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, an issue at the heart of his impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of the US Congress.

The revelation in a court filing around midnight last Friday came just hours after senators holding the trial voted largely on party lines against hearing witnesses that could have shed further light on the hold.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) "has redacted portions of 24 documents pursuant to the Presidential Communications Privilege," OMB's deputy general counsel Heather Walsh said in a court filing, cited by US media.

The filing is in response to a freedom of information request for documents related to the Ukraine aid.

Mr Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for abuse of power related to his withholding of US$391 million (S$533.67 million) in congressional-approved security aid to Ukraine.

Democrats said he conditioned the aid on Ukraine announcing investigations, including into his potential 2020 Democratic election challenger Joe Biden.

In response to media reports about the e-mails, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: "Every single Republican senator voted to endorse the White House cover-up of these potentially important truth-revealing e-mails."

Mr Trump claimed last Saturday that his polling numbers were up after the US Senate paved the way for his acquittal this Wednesday. "Trump poll numbers are the highest since election, despite constant phoney Witch Hunts!" the President tweeted.

However, according to the RealClearPolitics website, Mr Trump currently has a 44.6 per cent approval rating in collated polls, almost exactly the same as when he came to office in January 2017.

His assertion came as Washington awaited the results of today's all-important Iowa caucuses that will indicate which of the 11 Democratic candidates are gaining early momentum to challenge Mr Trump in November's presidential election.

Mr Trump is all but assured of being acquitted by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE