Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump as early as today

WASHINGTON • A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the US Senate appeared to be flagging, raising the possibility that he could be acquitted as early as today.

As senators questioned both the the President's legal team and the Democratic managers of the trial, Mr Trump's lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday offered an expansive defence of presidential power that provoked astonishment among Democrats.

"If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in an impeachment," Mr Dershowitz said, referring to the charge that Mr Trump had abused his power by using congressionally approved security aid as leverage to get a foreign power to probe his political rival Joe Biden.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono told reporters: "That was one of the most bizarre things I've ever heard as a response."

Senator John Barrasso, the third-most senior Republican, said it was possible the trial could end today without witnesses being called, despite the Democrats' push.

"The momentum is clearly in the direction of moving to final judgment on Friday," he said.

Other Republican senators predicted a similar outcome in conversations with reporters during breaks in Wednesday's proceedings.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives last month approved the two articles of impeachment that are being heard in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democrats have sought to persuade at least four Republican senators to vote with them in favour of witnesses to assure a majority vote in the 100-seat chamber.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons was asked during a break if the Democrats' fight for witnesses was lost. "I don't know that for sure one way or the other," he said, but called the senators' tone and questions "not encouraging".

Democrats were not conceding defeat, however. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: "My gut tells me we're making progress, progress, progress."

Late yesterday, White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin was asked if Mr Trump agreed that foreign interference in US elections is illegal. "Mere information is not something that would violate the campaign finance laws," he replied.

Democrats said they were aghast that a lawyer for Mr Trump would suggest it is okay to solicit foreign interference. "I'm pretty stunned," said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While the Senate is expected to acquit Mr Trump and leave him in office no matter what happens, allowing witnesses could inflict political damage on the President as he seeks re-election on Nov 3.

One potential witness is former national security adviser John Bolton.

The New York Times has reported that he wrote in an as-yet unpublished book that the President told him he wanted to freeze US$391 million (S$532.7 million) in security aid - passed by the US Congress to help Ukraine battle Russia-backed separatists - until Kiev pursued investigations into Democrats, including Mr Biden and his son Hunter.

Democrats believe Mr Bolton, a Republican foreign policy hawk, could help them solidify their case and want to call him and a small number of other officials to testify. But Republicans in the Senate have resisted the idea.

