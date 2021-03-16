Republicans head to US-Mexico border to highlight migrant surge

WASHINGTON • Republican members of Congress are trooping to the US-Mexico border to put a spotlight on a surge of migrants at the frontier that they say is the result of President Joe Biden's shift from the hardline immigration policies of his predecessor.

Less than two months into Mr Biden's term, Democrats and Republicans are already framing their messages on immigration - a perennial political flashpoint - for the 2022 election to decide control of the House and Senate.

"On the border, we see that Biden's policies created a border crisis," House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said last week as he prepared to lead a dozen other Republicans on a trip yesterday to a detention centre in El Paso. "President Biden announced that it was his priority to offer citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. What did he think would happen?"

It was much the same during president Donald Trump's time in office, when high-profile Democrats such as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren used trips to the border to draw attention to the squalid conditions for asylum seekers and people caught crossing the border illegally. It was, they argued, the purposeful result of Mr Trump's harsh policies.

The point and counterpoint of such trips illustrate just how far apart Democrats and Republicans have moved from any consensus on what to do about an immigration system that both sides agree is broken and in need of a fix.

Mr Biden campaigned on a pledge of offering more assistance to those seeking refugee status in the US. Republicans say he is embracing an "open borders" approach that includes undoing a Trump administration programme that sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico until their immigration court hearings.

Mr Biden has also proposed a plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million people living illegally in the US, bolster assistance to Central American countries and ease immigration for people fleeing violence. Republicans declared the Bill dead on arrival.

Last Wednesday, the government reported that 100,441 people tried to cross the border illegally in February, the first full month of the Biden administration, a 28 per cent increase over January. More than 9,500 unaccompanied children came to the border in February, a 62 per cent jump above January.

Some Republicans are calling on the administration to take more immediate actions on its own to stem the current increase in border crossings. "We are still early in the year and not yet in the peak season for migrant travel, thus these numbers are troubling given we are likely to see continued increases in unlawful immigrants and deadly narcotics at our border," Ohio Senator Rob Portman, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, like many Democrats, laid the blame on Mr Trump. "I do know that the Biden administration is trying to fix the broken system that was left to them by the Trump administration," she told reporters on Sunday.

BLOOMBERG