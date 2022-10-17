Republicans gain edge as voters worry about economy

WASHINGTON – Republicans enter the final weeks of the contest for control of Congress with a narrow but distinct advantage as the economy and inflation have surged as the dominant concerns, giving the party momentum to take back power from Democrats in next month’s midterm elections, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found.

The poll shows that 49 per cent of likely voters said they planned to vote for a Republican on Nov 8 to represent them in Congress, compared with 45 per cent who planned to vote for a Democrat. The result represents an improvement for Republicans since September, when Democrats held a 1-point edge among likely voters in the last Times/Siena poll. (The October poll’s unrounded margin is closer to 3 points, not the 4 points that the rounded figures imply.)

With inflation unrelenting and the stock market steadily on the decline, the share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has leaped since July, to 44 per cent from 36 per cent – far higher than any other issue. And voters most concerned with the economy favoured Republicans overwhelmingly, by more than a 2-1 margin.

Both Democrats and Republicans have largely coalesced behind their own party’s congressional candidates. But the poll showed that Republicans opened up a 10-percentage-point lead among crucial independent voters, compared with a 3-point edge for Democrats in September, as undecided voters moved toward Republicans.

The biggest shift came from women who identified as independent voters. In September, they favoured Democrats by 14 points. Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points – a striking swing given the polarization of the American electorate and how intensely Democrats have focused on that group and on the threat Republicans pose to abortion rights.

Economy trumps abortion rights

The survey showed that the economy remained a far more potent political issue in 2022 than abortion.

“I’m shifting more towards Republican because I feel like they’re more geared towards business,” said Ms Robin Ackerman, a 37-year-old Democrat and mortgage loan officer who lives in New Castle, Delaware, and is planning to vote Republican this fall.

Ms Ackerman said she disagreed “1,000 per cent” with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and erase the national right to an abortion. “But that doesn’t really have a lot to do with my decision,” she said of her fall vote. “I’m more worried about other things.”

The first midterm election of a presidency has been historically challenging for the party in power, and Democrats are approaching this one saddled with a president who has a disapproval rating of 58 per cent, including 63 per cent of independent voters.

Democrats have no margin for error in 2022 – with the slimmest of majorities in the House and a 50-50 Senate, where the flipping of a single seat in that chamber would deliver a Republican majority. Republicans have vowed to curb President Joe Mr Biden’s agenda and launch a series of investigations into his administration and family if they take charge of either the House or Senate.

The added challenge for Democrats is the intensity of the electorate’s displeasure with Mr Biden: The poll showed that 45 per cent of likely voters strongly disapproved of the job that Mr Biden was doing, and 90 per cent of those voters planned to back a Republican for Congress this fall.

Class divide

Mr Biden has repeatedly tried to put a positive spin on the economy and has noted that inflation is a worldwide problem. “Our economy is strong as hell,” he said on Saturday at a stop at a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon.

In July, in the wake of shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, and the passage of the first gun legislation in decades in Congress, 9 per cent of likely voters named guns as the top issue. But that number collapsed to 1 per cent by October – dropping from a virtual tie for third as the most important issue to outside the top 10. The vast majority of voters who named guns as the top issue over the summer said they preferred Democratic control of Congress.

While the share of voters focused on guns declined, those who identified abortion as the top issue remained flat, at 5 per cent. There is a sizable gender split on the issue’s significance: 9 per cent of women rated it as the top issue compared with just 1 per cent of men.

The poll was the latest evidence of the growing class divide between the two parties, in terms of both Mr Biden’s standing and the race for Congress. His base of support is increasingly shrinking to urban, well-educated enclaves, with Black voters, city dwellers and those with at least a bachelor’s degree among the few demographic groups where a plurality of likely voters think he is doing well.