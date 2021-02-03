Republicans' Covid-19 relief plan excludes Biden's priorities

WASHINGTON • United States President Joe Biden has met a group of Republican senators who are pushing an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan, but no agreement was reached.

Mr Biden, who campaigned on restoring bipartisanship in Washington, wants to spend US$1.9 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) to revitalise the world's largest economy after the pandemic caused waves of layoffs, but Republicans in Congress have said they will not support such a large package.

On Sunday, a group of 10 Republicans detailed a measure costing US$600 billion, and Mr Biden responded with an invitation to the White House to discuss the idea.

But no agreement was at hand following the meeting on Monday, which Republican Senator Susan Collins described as "frank and very useful", if not conclusive.

"I wouldn't say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two-hour meeting," she told reporters.

The senators released a statement on Monday night saying the meeting was a "very productive exchange of views" and that they would continue to talk with the Biden administration and other senators to reach an agreement on a bipartisan relief package.

For its part, the White House said its package "was carefully designed to meet the stakes of this moment, and any changes in it cannot leave the nation short of its pressing needs".

An outline of the Republican proposal shows it excludes aid to state and local governments that Democrats say any package must have. It also gives out stimulus cheques of US$1,000, less than the US$1,400 Mr Biden has proposed, and tightens eligibility.

Democratic leaders responded to the proposal by announcing they were moving ahead with a manoeuvre in Congress to pass the President's plan without Republican votes, while Mr Biden took to Twitter to restate his case.

"We're facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis... My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better," he said.

In a sign of the economy's ill health, the government last week said that the number of new applications for unemployment aid received each week was at 1.3 million, an enormous figure 10 months after business shutdowns began in response to Covid-19.

It also released data showing the country last year suffered its worst contraction since 1946, with the economy shrinking 3.5 per cent.

Besides the stimulus cheques, Mr Biden's proposal would pay for programmes to help schools safely reopen, accelerate Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution, financially support small businesses and increase food aid for those in need.

