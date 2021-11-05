Republican wins Virginia governorship, signalling trouble for Biden

FAIRFAX (Virginia) • Republicans have pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and came up just short of an upset in heavily Democratic New Jersey, signalling trouble for US President Joe Biden's party heading into next year's congressional elections.

In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive, defeated former governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday's vote, with the Democrat conceding on Wednesday morning.

Mr Youngkin had distanced himself just enough from former president Donald Trump to win back moderates who had supported Mr Biden only a year ago.

In New Jersey, incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy, 64, squeaked by challenger Jack Ciattarelli, even though registered Democratic voters outnumbered Republicans by more than a million.

Mr Ciattarelli, 59, a former state lawmaker, trailed by up to 10 points in some opinion polls but gained ground by criticising Mr Murphy's unpopular mask requirements for school children.

Both Republican candidates saw strong gains in the suburbs from independent voters, who had been turned off by Mr Trump's style of politics.

The results in states that Mr Biden won easily last year suggest that Democrats' razor-thin majorities in Congress are highly vulnerable in next year's elections.

If Republicans gain control of both, or even one, chamber of Congress, they would be able to block Mr Biden's legislative agenda in the final two years of his term.

The Democratic loss in Virginia gives Mr Trump an opportunity to portray it as a repudiation of Mr Biden as the Republican sets the stage for a possible presidential run in 2024.

But Mr Biden, whose approval ratings last week were at the lowest level of his presidency according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll, avoided taking direct responsibility for the disappointment. "People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things, from Covid-19 to school to jobs to a whole range of things and the cost of a gallon of gasoline. And so if I'm able to pass and sign into law my Build Back Better initiative, I'm in a position where you're going to see a lot of things ameliorated, quickly and swiftly," he said.

The top Democrats in Congress vowed to push ahead on Mr Biden's legislative agenda, hoping to pass twin Bills worth a combined US$2.75 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) to rebuild roads and bridges as well as bolster the social safety net and fight climate change. They have been held up by months of infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats.

Mr Youngkin, 54, declared victory after a campaign in which he focused on parents' anger over schools' handling of Covid-19, as well as teaching on race and gender issues.

The 64-year-old Mr McAuliffe's efforts to paint his rival, a former chief executive of the Carlyle Group, as a Trump acolyte fell flat with voters.

Republican congressional campaigns may follow Mr Youngkin's model of focusing on culture wars and promising to give parents more control over public schools.

Mr Youngkin and other Republicans have latched onto concerns from parents that schools are teaching left-wing ideas to combat racism, at the expense of more traditional subjects.

He vowed to ban the teaching of critical race theory, a legal framework that examines how racism shapes laws and policies in the United States, and is linked to anti-racism concepts such as white privilege.

REUTERS