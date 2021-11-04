Republican wins Virginia governor vote in blow to Biden

FAIRFAX (Virginia) • Republicans pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and were running even in heavily Democratic New Jersey yesterday, signalling trouble for President Joe Biden's party heading into next year's congressional elections.

Republican Glenn Youngkin claimed victory over Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday's vote after distancing himself just enough from former president Donald Trump to win back moderates who had supported Mr Biden just a year ago.

In New Jersey, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli and incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy were locked in a virtual draw, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans there by more than one million.

Still, Democrats clung to hope because more votes were due to be counted in their strongholds. Both New Jersey candidates saw strong gains in the suburbs from independent voters who had been turned off by Mr Trump's style of politics.

The results in states that Mr Biden won easily last year suggested that Democrats' razor-thin majorities in Congress were highly vulnerable in the 2022 elections.

Republican control of both, or even one, chamber of Congress would give the party the ability to block Mr Biden's legislative agenda during the final two years of his current term in office.

The results could further complicate Mr Biden's hopes of passing twin Bills worth a combined US$2.75 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) to rebuild the nation's roads and bridges, as well as bolster the social safety net and fight climate change. They have already been held up by months of infighting between the Democrats' progressive and moderate wings, and the election defeat could leave some moderates less willing to back the big-ticket Bills.

Mr Youngkin, 54, declared victory after a campaign in which he focused on parents' anger over schools' handling of Covid-19, as well as teaching on race and gender issues. He took care to not alienate Mr Trump's hardcore base without offering a full-throated endorsement of his false claims about widespread election fraud.

Mr McAuliffe's efforts to paint his rival, a former chief executive of the Carlyle Group, as a Trump acolyte fell flat with voters at a time when Mr Biden's approval ratings are at the lowest level of his presidency.

Republican congressional campaigns may follow Mr Youngkin's model of focusing on culture wars and promising to give parents more control over public schools.

REUTERS