Republican-led Senate defies Trump, overrides his veto of defence Bill

WASHINGTON • The US Congress has dealt Mr Donald Trump a humiliating blow in his last days in office, with the Senate voting overwhelmingly to override his veto of a sweeping defence Bill - the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.

Meeting in a rare New Year's Day session, senators voted 81-13 to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.

Eight previous Trump vetoes had been upheld and, until Friday's vote, he had been on track to be the first president since Mr Lyndon Johnson with none overridden.

The Republican-led Senate also ended for now a push by Democrats to increase Covid-19 financial relief cheques from US$600 (S$793) to US$2,000, a change sought by Mr Trump.

Republican lawmakers have largely stood by the President during his turbulent White House term. Since losing his re-election bid in November, however, Mr Trump has lashed out at them for not fully backing his unsupported claims of voter fraud, rejecting his demand for bigger Covid-19 relief cheques and moving to override his veto.

In another setback for Mr Trump, a judge rejected a lawsuit filed by a Texas lawmaker and other Republicans against Vice-President Mike Pence, seeking to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Judge Jeremy Kernodle of the Eastern District of Texas ruled that Republican lawmakers, led by Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, lacked the proper standing to sue Mr Pence in the matter.

Mr Pence is set to preside on Wednesday over a joint session of Congress to formalise the results of the election.

The lawsuit challenged the more than century-old law that governs the Electoral College process, in an attempt to expand the Vice-President's otherwise ceremonial role into one with the power to reject electoral votes that were cast for Mr Biden.

Mr Trump has continued to falsely claim that Mr Biden unfairly won the election because of widespread voter fraud, and has demanded that congressional Republicans work to overturn the results.

But there has been no evidence of widespread impropriety, and former attorney-general William Barr has acknowledged that the Justice Department uncovered no such fraud that would have changed the outcome.

The US$740 billion National Defence Authorisation Act determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers' pay to how to address geopolitical threats.

The Supreme Court and courts in at least eight critical states across the country have similarly rejected or dismissed challenges the Trump campaign has waged in an attempt to throw out the results of the election.

Those challenges have not come close to overturning the results in a single state.

Mr Trump was originally scheduled to attend a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort but he returned to Washington early.

The White House has given no reason for this but it coincides with his fight with Congress over his veto of the defence Bill and his demand for increased Covid-19 stimulus cheques, as well as a spike in tensions with Iran.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Monday voted to override Mr Trump's defence Bill veto.

Mr Trump refused to sign it into law because it did not repeal certain legal protections for social media platforms and included a provision stripping the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

Mr Trump refused to sign it into law because it did not repeal certain legal protections for social media platforms and included a provision stripping the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

"We've passed this legislation 59 years in a row. And one way or another, we're going to complete the 60th annual NDAA and pass it into law before this Congress concludes on Sunday," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said ahead of the vote.

As votes were being counted indicating Mr Trump had lost, the President took to Twitter to tout a protest rally being planned in Washington on Wednesday, when the new Congress meets to officially tally the Electoral College votes certifying Mr Biden's victory.

Some Trump allies have said they plan to object on Mr Trump's behalf, including Senator Josh Hawley who expects to be joined by as many as 140 House Republicans, but the objections are expected to be dismissed by the majority of lawmakers.

But Mr Hawley's decision to challenge the results has exposed the rift in the party between those anxious to move on from Mr Trump's false claims and those clamouring to meet the President's demand.

Mr Hawley acknowledged he is still undecided about how many state election results will be the targets of his objections.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse blasted the move in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying: "Adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government."

In a tweet, Mr Trump denounced the Senate's refusals to lift legal protections for social media platforms or take up his call for more Covid-19 relief as "pathetic" and "not fair, or smart".

